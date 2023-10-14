Dell Xps 13 7390 (c560058win9) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 13 7390 C560058WIN9 Laptop Dell XPS 13 7390 C560058WIN9 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 64,999 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 7390 C560058WIN9 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 7390 C560058WIN9 Laptop now with free delivery.