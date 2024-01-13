Dell Xps 13 9360 (z560041sin9) Ultrabook (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 9315 Laptop
Dell XPS 9315 Laptop, Intel i5-1230U, 16GB LPDDR5, 512Gb SSD, 13.4" (35.5 Cms) FHD+ AG Infinity Edge 500 nits, Backlit KB & FPR, Win 11 + MSO'21, Sky Color (ICC-C786507WIN8, 1.17Kgs)
The starting price for the Dell XPS 13 9360 Z560041SIN9 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 109,990. At Amazon, the Dell XPS 13 9360 Z560041SIN9 Ultrabook can be purchased for Rs. 119,000. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.