Dell Xps 13 9370 (a560024win9) Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook

Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹129,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
1.21 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Dell XPS 13 9370 A560024WIN9 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 129,990.  It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Dell XPS 13 9370 (A560024WIN9) Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Dell Xps 13 9370 A560024win9 Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 52 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 4K UHD Infinity Edge Touch Display
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 331 ppi
General Information
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 302 x 199 x 11.6 mm
  • 11.6 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Dell
  • 13 9370 (A560024WIN9)
  • 1.21 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 64-bit
  • Gold
Memory
  • 1
  • LPDDR3
  • 16 GB
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Four Digital Array Microphones
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Waves MaxxAudio Pro
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1080p FHD
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • Yes
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel UHD 620
Peripherals
  • Full size, chiclet keyboard; 1.3mm travel
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Precision Touchpad with Multi Gesture Manipulation
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Dell Xps 13 9370 A560024win9 Ultrabook