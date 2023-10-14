Gigabyte Aorus 5 Ke4 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 206,250 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Gigabyte AORUS 5 KE4 Laptop now with free delivery.