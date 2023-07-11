Gigabyte G5 Mf E2in313sh Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop

Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 143,700 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹143,700 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 2.08 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop in India is Rs. 143,700. It comes in the following colors: Black. The starting price for the Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop in India is Rs. 143,700. It comes in the following colors: Black. Gigabyte G5 MF-E2IN313SH Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) (512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)

Gigabyte G5 Mf E2in313sh Laptop Full Specifications Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD LCD

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Weight 2.08 Kg weight

Thickness 22.7 Millimeter thickness

Colour Black

Brand Gigabyte

Model G5 MF-E2IN313SH

Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic

Dimensions(WxDxH) 360 x 238 x 22.7 mm Memory Memory Layout 1*8

Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p

Microphone Type Built-In Microphone

Speakers Built-In Speaker

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Bluetooth Version 5.2

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 2 Years

Sales Package Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card Performance Graphics Memory 6 GB

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

Clockspeed 2.5 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Multi Languages 15 Color Illuminated Full Size Keyboard With Numeric Pad Ports Usb Type C 2

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

USB 2.0 slots 1

VGA Port No Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?