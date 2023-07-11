 Gigabyte G5 Mf E2in313sh Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। gigabyte Laptop
Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop

Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 143,700 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹143,700 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.08 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop in India is Rs. 143,700.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Gigabyte G5 Mf E2in313sh Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • Full HD LCD
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 2.08 Kg weight
  • 22.7 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • Gigabyte
  • G5 MF-E2IN313SH
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 360 x 238 x 22.7 mm
Memory
  • 1*8
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Microphone
  • Built-In Speaker
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 2 Years
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
  • 2.5 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Multi Languages 15 Color Illuminated Full Size Keyboard With Numeric Pad
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
Storage
  • 512 GB
Gigabyte G5 MF E2IN313SH Laptop Competitors
Icon
icon6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM LPDDR3
  • Icon13.3 Inches Display Size
icon33% OFF
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G532LW AZ056T Laptop
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Huawei MateBook X Pro MachD WFE9BQ
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
icon34% OFF
Asus ROG Strix G17 G713RM KH168WS Laptop
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB RAM DDR5
  • Icon17.3 Inches Display Size

