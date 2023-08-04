Amazon Freedom sale: Samsung, Godrej, LG refrigerators get big price cuts

Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Ready, set, shop! Amazon's Independence Day sale has officially begun. Grab one-time deals on top brands and their products. Use your saving for an affordable purchase on products like home appliances, smartphones, air conditioners and more. The sale will run till August 8, at midnight, so explore great deals on your favourite products and shop now. Here we focus on discounts rolled out on refrigerators during the Amazon Freedom sale.

A refrigerator is something we upgrade once in a while, but when we do so, we need to research carefully so that we pick a durable and long-lasting one. If you want to upgrade your refrigerator, then we have selected top refrigerators from brands that you may prefer with exciting discounts during the Amazon sale. Check out these top refrigerators with great Amazon deals here.

Samsung 236L digital inverter double door refrigerator ( 34 Percent discount)

It is 236 litres, 3-star double door digital inverter refrigerator which is suitable for 2 to 3 members of family. Its interiors include a fresh food capacity of up to 183 litres and a freezer capacity of up to 53 litres. It has a total of 2 compartments consisting of one vegetable drawer, three shelves, toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket and five bottle storage capacity.

Its features include power cool, power freeze, movable ice maker, deodorizer, LED light and more. The original price of the refrigerator is Rs. 37990, however, with the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.24990, giving you a discount of 34 percent.

Godrej 223 L inverter double door refrigerator (32 Percent discount)

This refrigerator comes with a capacity of 223 litres which included a fresh food capacity of up to 173 Litres and a freezer capacity of up to 50 Litres. It features a Nano Shield Technology that disinfects the food surface. With its cool balance technology and moisture control technology, the food stays fresh for a longer time. It also features ‎‎anti-B technology, a vegetable basket, a movable ice tray, toughened glass shelves, adjustable shelves, a door lock, Inverter, and temperature control. The refrigerator originally retails for Rs. 31590, however, you can get it for only Rs. 21490 during the Amazon Independence Day sale.

Haier 237 L inverter double door bottom mount refrigerator ( 30 Percent discount)

The refrigerator comes with a capacity of 237 Litres which consists of 171 litres of fresh food capacity and 66 litres of freezer capacity. It is equipped with inverter Compressor and Cooling technology. The interior of the refrigerator consists of two drawers, three shelves, toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box, an anti-bacterial gasket, base stand with a drawer for additional space for non-refrigerated food items. Its special feature includes 8-in-1 convertible mode, twin inverter technology, twin energy saving mode, and more. The original price of the Haier 237 L inverter double door bottom mount refrigerator is Rs.36990, however, you can get it for only Rs. 25990, giving you a massive discount of 30 percent during the Amazon Freedom sale.

LG 322 L smart inverter double door refrigerator ( 19 Percent discount)

Its 3-star rated refrigerator with 322 litres of capacity which consists of 241 litres of fresh food capacity and 81 litres of freezer capacity. It comes with an auto defrost function to prevent ice-build. It has a Smart inverter compressor for efficient use of energy. The interior of the refrigerator includes two trimless tempered glass shelves, one vegetable box, pull-out trays, an egg tray, an anti-bacterial gasket and an anti-rat bite. The refrigerator originally costs Rs.46999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.37990 at the Amazon sale now.