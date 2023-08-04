Amazon sale offer: Get massive discounts on ACs; check deals on Daikin, Panasonic, more

Amazon Independence Day sale: Attention all shoppers! Amazon sale is now underway. It is a great time to explore some mouth-watering deals and discounts across a wide range of products. From smartphones to home appliances, there's something for everyone. The sale will continue till August 8 at midnight. You can benefit immensely from these AC deals during the Amazon Great Freedom sale.

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Amazing deals on washing machines from Samsung to LG

So, if you want to upgrade your AC with new a model to beat the heat, just check out this list In fact, you have picked the perfect time to explore new ACs because this is one of the biggest sales of the year. During this Amazon sale, the e-commerce portal is offering massive discounts on top AC brands. To help you with your research, we have created a list of top ACs that are available with massive price cuts. Check out these Amazon Freedom Festival sale offers below.

Daikin 1.5 ton inverter split AC ( 36 Percent discount)

It's a 1.5-ton 3-star inverter split AC that will be perfect for a 111-150 sq. ft room. The AC comes with the Dew clean technology to ensure clean and healthy air. It has an air throw of 16 meters and requires very low maintenance as per the company. It features also has features like power chill. The AC has received anti-corrosion treatment. The AC offers stable performance without a stabilizer, handling voltage variations from 130 to 265.

B0BXB8W2BM-1

Read more: Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Its special feature includes cooling at 52 degrees and it has a dew-clean technology. The Daikin 1.5 ton AC originally retails for Rs.58400, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.37490, giving you a massive discount of 36 percent, during the Independence Day sale.

Panasonic 1.5-ton Wi-Fi inverter smart split AC (30 Percent discount)

It is a 1.5-ton inverter smart split AC that comes with 7 in 1 convertible mode with additional AI mode. It analyzes the room itself and forecasts temperature. This AC is perfect for a 121 sq ft to 180 sq ft room. Its smart features adjust the temperature, monitor status and change modes from the AI-enabled Miraie mobile app. It also connects with Amazon Alexa and Google along with Wi-Fi and a twin cool inverter compressor.

B0BRJGNFS3-2

B0BRJJKXPT-2

The Panasonic 1.5-ton Wi-Fi inverter smart split AC is originally priced at Rs.63400, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.44490, giving you a hefty discount of 30 percent.

Godrej 1.5 ton inverter split AC ( 32 Percent discount)

It is a 1.5-ton split inverter AC that comes with 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes. The AC contains a copper coil with a blue fin anti-corrosion coating that requires low maintenance. It features a backlit remote, an anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, anti-microbial self-clean technology, and more. Its smart features include heavy-duty cooling at 52 degrees Celsius, an Anti-dust filter, and smart diagnosis. The Godrej 1.5-ton inverter split AC is priced at Rs.49990, however, from Amazon, it will cost you only, Rs.33990, giving you a discount of 32 percent.

B0BTYVYJ21-3

Read more: Amazon Sale 2023: Check best deals on HP, Apple, Asus and more in Amazon laptops sale

Samsung 1.5 ton inverter split AC (44 Percent discount)

The AC comes with a 1.5-ton capacity, which is perfect for a small room. It features convertible 5in1 modes which you can change any time you want. It has a 3-star BEE rating with power saving mode. It supports a copper condenser coil for better cooling and includes features like fast cooling, durafin ultra, triple protection plus, digital inverter technology, and more. The AC originally retails for Rs.60990, but you can get it for Rs.33990 from Amazon, giving you a massive discount of 44 percent.