Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Amazing smartphone deals that you won't be able to resist

Amazon sale brings amazing deals on smartphones that you just won't be able to resist. Check deals on Realme Narzo N53, Redmi A2, Samsung Galaxy M14, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 15:38 IST
Fastrack New Reflex Beat Plus: The Fasttrack smartwatch features a 1.69-inch UltraVU display and comes with 60 sports modes and health monitoring features that keep track of your heart rate, and SpO2 blood oxygen level all day along with sleep tracking. It gives you music and camera control along with calling and notification alerts. The smartwatch retails for Rs.3495 but you can get it for a lower price during the Amazon Independence Day sale.
Fastrack New Limitless FS1: The smartwatch features a huge 1.95-inch Horizon curve display. It features a built-in Alexa that allows you to set alarms, reminders or add groceries to your cart. The watch comes with more than 150 watch faces. This watch also supports music control as well as in-camera controls. It is powered with the latest Bluetooth version 5.3 and offers a great calling experience.  The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.4495, however, during the Amazon independence day sale, you can get it for a much lower price. 
Maxima Power: The smartwatch features a super AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology and comes with more than 100 sports modes and watch faces. It also monitors your health by keeping track of your sleep and heart rate which gives a great insight into sleep patterns, deep sleep and REM cycles. The smartwatch retails for Rs. 9995, however, get it for a much lower price during the Amazon sale. 
Fossil Gen 6: The smartwatch is powered by AMOLED Screen and Snapdragon 4100 for smooth performance. It supports Wear OS by Google, Google Assistant, SpO2, wellness features and smartphones. With this watch, you can personalize watch faces, make payments, listen to music, news and much more. It comes with various features and functionalities that will come in handy for users. The retail price of the smartwatch is Rs.23995, however, get it at a huge discounted rate during the Amazon sale.
Vibez by Lifelong: The smartwatch comes with two straps for both men and women. It offers personalized watch faces, health monitoring features, a built-in voice assistant and music and camera control. On Amazon, the smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999 but you can get it for a huge discounted price during the Amazon Independence day sale. 
Realme Narzo N53
Amazon sale offers: Check out these amazing deals on smartphones. (Realme)

Amazon Independence Day sale has now started. Users can now enjoy various deals and discounts on top brands and the latest products. With massive offers, you get discounts across a wide range of products such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances and more. The offer stays till August 8, midnight. Don't miss out on the opportunity and start filling your cart to enjoy the benefits of this Amazon sale.

If you are looking for a top smartphone, but have a strict budget, then this is the perfect time to invest money in top deals available on the smartphone. We have curated a list of affordable smartphones with hefty discounts to help you make the right decision. Check out the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offers.

Realme Narzo N53 ( 18 Percent discount)

The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with expandable RAM of up to 6GB along with external memory support of up to 2 TB. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It features a 50MP AI camera and 8MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, however, with the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs. 8999, giving you a hefty discount of 18 percent.

Redmi A2 ( 38 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 and comes with Up to 4GB RAM including 2GB virtual RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone features 8MP dual camera with Portrait mode and a 5MP Front camera. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger support. Additionally, it has expandable storage of up to 1TB with a MicroSD card slot. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 8999, however, you can get it for only Rs.5599, giving you a huge discount of 38 percent only during Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy M14 ( 18 Percent discount)

This smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, it runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 skin on top. The phone is backed with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18990, however, on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.15490, giving you a massive discount of 18 percent.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite ( 10 Percent discount)

The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch LCD screen display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features 64MP main camera with EIS, 2MP depth lens and 2MP Macro Lens along with 16MP front camera powered by Sony IMX471. It comes with 5000 mAh and 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The original price of the phone is Rs.19,999, however, you can get it for only Rs.17,999 during the Amazon Independence Day sale.

