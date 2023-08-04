Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Amazing smartphone deals that you won't be able to resist

Amazon Independence Day sale has now started. Users can now enjoy various deals and discounts on top brands and the latest products. With massive offers, you get discounts across a wide range of products such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances and more. The offer stays till August 8, midnight. Don't miss out on the opportunity and start filling your cart to enjoy the benefits of this Amazon sale.

Read more: Amazon Independence Day sale: Biggest smartphone offers on IQOO Z6 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, more

If you are looking for a top smartphone, but have a strict budget, then this is the perfect time to invest money in top deals available on the smartphone. We have curated a list of affordable smartphones with hefty discounts to help you make the right decision. Check out the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Realme Narzo N53 ( 18 Percent discount)

The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with expandable RAM of up to 6GB along with external memory support of up to 2 TB. It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It features a 50MP AI camera and 8MP front camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, however, with the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs. 8999, giving you a hefty discount of 18 percent.

B0C45N5VPT-1

Read more: Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on IQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, more

Redmi A2 ( 38 Percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 and comes with Up to 4GB RAM including 2GB virtual RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone features 8MP dual camera with Portrait mode and a 5MP Front camera. It comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 10W charger support. Additionally, it has expandable storage of up to 1TB with a MicroSD card slot. The smartphone originally retails for Rs. 8999, however, you can get it for only Rs.5599, giving you a huge discount of 38 percent only during Amazon sale.

B0C46H59YD-2

Samsung Galaxy M14 ( 18 Percent discount)

This smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset coupled with a Mali G68 GPU. It comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. Additionally, it runs on Android 13-based One UI 5 skin on top. The phone is backed with a 6000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 18990, however, on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.15490, giving you a massive discount of 18 percent.

B0BZCSSNV7-3

Read more: Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite ( 10 Percent discount)

The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch LCD screen display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor with a storage capacity of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It features 64MP main camera with EIS, 2MP depth lens and 2MP Macro Lens along with 16MP front camera powered by Sony IMX471. It comes with 5000 mAh and 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The original price of the phone is Rs.19,999, however, you can get it for only Rs.17,999 during the Amazon Independence Day sale.