Top 5 air conditioners to beat summers in India- Check out models from Samsung, Whirlpool and more

Check out the list of top 5 air conditioners in India from top brands such as LG, Blue Star, and more to beat the summer heat.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 16:02 IST
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
1/5 Consider Tonnage: Tonnage, indicating an air conditioner's cooling capacity, is pivotal. For optimal cooling, select a tonnage suitable for your room size. Typically, a 1-ton AC is adequate for spaces under 130 sq. feet, while a 1.5-ton variant suits rooms around 185 sq. feet. (unsplash)
2/5 Prioritize Efficiency: Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in cost-effectiveness. Assess the star rating certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to gauge energy consumption. Higher star ratings signify greater efficiency. Additionally, explore inverter series ACs, known for enhanced efficiency at lower star ratings. (unsplash)
3/5 Decide Between Split and Window Types: Choose between window and split ACs based on your preferences. While window units are cost-effective and easier to install, split ACs offer superior air distribution, aesthetic appeal, and quicker cooling. Split ACs also boast higher efficiency and durability, making them suitable for long-term usage. (unsplash)
4/5 Explore Payment Options: Beyond cash or debit cards, explore diverse payment methods such as credit cards and UPI. Many vendors offer AC purchases through convenient instalment plans like no-cost EMIs spanning several months. This enables flexible payment solutions, easing financial strain. (unsplash)
5/5 Assess Room Size: Match the AC's capacity to your room dimensions. Avoid over or under-sizing, as it affects cooling efficiency. Typically, a 1-ton AC suits rooms of 100-120 sq. feet, while larger spaces necessitate 1.5 or 2-ton units. Prioritize matching the AC's capacity to your room size for optimal performance. (unsplash)
Planning to buy AC this summer Check out the top 5 air conditioners in India. (Pixabay)

This year, India is experiencing extreme summer temperatures with several locations passing the 50-degree mark. Due to this reason, the sales of air conditioners (ACs) have also increased as people are either buying new models or smart technology that will help them save huge amounts of money on energy and which lasts for years. If you are also in search of such advanced technology AC then check out the list of Top 5 ACs designed for Indian consumer requirements.

Also read: Best AC models to buy in 2024 from top 5 air conditioner brands in India- Lloyd, Blue Star, Voltas and more

Top 5 air conditioners in India

  1. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC: This smart AC features an Intellisense inverter compressor enabling users to adjust the speed based on the heat load. It offers 4 different cooling models which can be adjusted via the remote control. The Whirlpool AC is also equipped with Copper Condenser Coil which requires low maintenance and prevents rust. It comes with a Gas Leak Indicator, stabiliser-free operation, Turbo Cool, and more.

Also read: Split ACs vs Portable ACs: 5 best AC models from Voltas, Godrej and others to beat summers

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC: The Panasonic AC offers 7 convertible modes along with a True AI Mode that automatically analyses the room temperature and adjusts the cooling and fan speed. AC temperature, modes, speed, etc can all be managed via the AI-enabled Miraie Mobile App and it also connects with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa.

Also read: Best LG 1.5 ton split ACs to buy- Check out the top air conditioner models and deals on Amazon

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: The AC is one of the noise-efficient options as it does not make much sound while operating. It also comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the speed based on heat load. It features copper with ocean-black protection that prevents rust.

4. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star convertible AC: Its speed compressor automatically changes the power depending on heat load. It comes with 5 different models which users can change based on their requirements. It has received a 5-star BEE rating for power saving. The AC comes with easy to Clean Filter, Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter, Coated Copper tubes, and more.

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC: This Blue Star AC is suitable for a room of up to 150 sq. ft. It has received a 5-star BEE rating enabling users to save a huge amount on energy consumption. Blue Star provides a 10-year warranty on inverter compressors and 5 years warranty on the product. The AC is also enabled with AI to carry out functions smartly.

