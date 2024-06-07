Top 5 air conditioners to beat summers in India- Check out models from Samsung, Whirlpool and more

This year, India is experiencing extreme summer temperatures with several locations passing the 50-degree mark. Due to this reason, the sales of air conditioners (ACs) have also increased as people are either buying new models or smart technology that will help them save huge amounts of money on energy and which lasts for years. If you are also in search of such advanced technology AC then check out the list of Top 5 ACs designed for Indian consumer requirements.

Top 5 air conditioners in India

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC: This smart AC features an Intellisense inverter compressor enabling users to adjust the speed based on the heat load. It offers 4 different cooling models which can be adjusted via the remote control. The Whirlpool AC is also equipped with Copper Condenser Coil which requires low maintenance and prevents rust. It comes with a Gas Leak Indicator, stabiliser-free operation, Turbo Cool, and more.

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC: The Panasonic AC offers 7 convertible modes along with a True AI Mode that automatically analyses the room temperature and adjusts the cooling and fan speed. AC temperature, modes, speed, etc can all be managed via the AI-enabled Miraie Mobile App and it also connects with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa.

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: The AC is one of the noise-efficient options as it does not make much sound while operating. It also comes with an inverter compressor that adjusts the speed based on heat load. It features copper with ocean-black protection that prevents rust.

4. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star convertible AC: Its speed compressor automatically changes the power depending on heat load. It comes with 5 different models which users can change based on their requirements. It has received a 5-star BEE rating for power saving. The AC comes with easy to Clean Filter, Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter, Coated Copper tubes, and more.

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Smart Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC: This Blue Star AC is suitable for a room of up to 150 sq. ft. It has received a 5-star BEE rating enabling users to save a huge amount on energy consumption. Blue Star provides a 10-year warranty on inverter compressors and 5 years warranty on the product. The AC is also enabled with AI to carry out functions smartly.

