 Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider
Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider

Best LG fridge in India: Planning to buy a new refrigerator in 2024? Check out the top models and features offered by LG.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 18:08 IST
Top 5 latest LG refrigerators to buy in India [June 2024]: Latest features and technologies to consider
LG has several refrigerator types such as double door, single door, and side-by-side options. Here are the top LG fridge models to buy in 2024. (Amazon)

Having top-rated and feature-filled refrigerators at home is very crucial as it keeps the fruits, vegetables and all kinds of food fresh and clean. Picking the right brand and model requires in-depth knowledge and research to understand the latest features offered, family requirements, sizes, capacity, and others. While there are several brands to consider, LG is one such brand which has been trusted for years and is continuously working on bringing the latest technologies to its wide range of home appliances.

LG has several refrigerator types such as double door, single door, and side-by-side options with features such as inverter compressors, convertible modes, door alarms, Hygiene Fresh+, Door Cooling+, and much more. Let's have a look at the latest features offered by LG.

Also read: Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Types of LG refrigerators

  1. Single Door Refrigerators: These refrigerators are designed for small-sized families with limited storage. However, they offer faster cooling and energy-saving features.
  2. Double Door Refrigerators: This refrigerator is perfect for families with 4 members. It offers features such as temperature detection and energy saving.
  3. Side-by-side refrigerators:These refrigerators offer style, elegance, and immense storage capacity. It also comes with advanced features to keep your food fresh.
  4. French Door Refrigerators: These LG refrigerators are similar to side-by-side fridges, however, these are more advanced and stylish-looking.

Also read: WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

Top features offered by LG refrigerators

LG ThinQ: This feature specialises in learning your usage patterns with advanced technology. It can be connected to your smartphone through WiFi. In several refrigerators, the ThinQ feature is powered by AI to monitor usage patterns and personalise cooling.

Convertible feature:This feature helps convert a freezer to a fridge enabling users to increase its storage capacity with a simple touch. It offers additional features such as Smart Inverter Compressor and increased 45 percent storage space.

Hygiene Fresh+: This is the newest feature introduced by LG that uses technology to remove bacteria and foul odours, maintaining hygiene and freshness for a longer time.

Door Cooling+ Technology:This feature includes two additional vents in the sides of the door which increases the cooling speed and makes it 35 percent faster than usual cooling.

Also read: LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at Rs.35000: Check all details

Top 5 LG refrigerators

  1. LG 674 L Frost-Free Inverter 5 Star Side-By-Side Refrigerator: This LG refrigerator is suitable for 5 family members and more. It has 250 litres of freezer and 424 litres of capacity to store all the food. Since the left side of the refrigerator is the freezer, it comes with an auto-defrost feature which prevents ice build-up. This refrigerator is priced at Rs.221899, however, you can get it a a discounted price on Amazon.
B0B2N1CTBT-1

2. LG 595L with Inverter and Wi-Fi Side-by-Side Refrigerator: It is a french door side-by-side frost-free refrigerator with 250 litres of freezer and 345 litres of capacity to store all the food. It offers features such as auto-defrost function, energy-saving features, and much more. The refrigerator comes with an original price of Rs.167900, however, it is available at discounted prices.

B08MFLH3DG-2

3. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator: It is a double door refrigerator that offers all the latest features such as Smart Diagnosis, Smart Connect, Deodorizer, Multi Air Flow, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, and more. It is suitable for 5 or more family members.

B0BSDQ6756-3

4. LG 446 L 1 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator: This refrigerator is equipped with features such as Door Cooling+ and Convertible functionality which is suitable for five or more family members. You can get this feature-filled refrigerator from Amazon at a discounted price.

B0BS6WZVMS-4

5. LG 679 L Frost Free Inverter Linear Side-by-Side Refrigerator: It is a Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with features such as Multi Air Flow Cooling Technology, Exterior LED, Multi Digital Sensors, Express Freezing, and much more. It also offers 4 tempered glass shelves and 4 freezer tempered glass Shelves.

 

B07612F52G-5

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:44 IST
