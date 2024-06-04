 WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

Ditch the remote! New air conditioners let you control them from your smartphone for ultimate comfort. Enjoy cool air from anywhere and even control them with your voice. Here are some top Wi-Fi AC options to consider this summer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 17:36 IST
Icon
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
1/5 Consider Tonnage: Tonnage, indicating an air conditioner's cooling capacity, is pivotal. For optimal cooling, select a tonnage suitable for your room size. Typically, a 1-ton AC is adequate for spaces under 130 sq. feet, while a 1.5-ton variant suits rooms around 185 sq. feet. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Prioritize Efficiency: Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in cost-effectiveness. Assess the star rating certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to gauge energy consumption. Higher star ratings signify greater efficiency. Additionally, explore inverter series ACs, known for enhanced efficiency at lower star ratings. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Decide Between Split and Window Types: Choose between window and split ACs based on your preferences. While window units are cost-effective and easier to install, split ACs offer superior air distribution, aesthetic appeal, and quicker cooling. Split ACs also boast higher efficiency and durability, making them suitable for long-term usage. (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Explore Payment Options: Beyond cash or debit cards, explore diverse payment methods such as credit cards and UPI. Many vendors offer AC purchases through convenient instalment plans like no-cost EMIs spanning several months. This enables flexible payment solutions, easing financial strain. (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Assess Room Size: Match the AC's capacity to your room dimensions. Avoid over or under-sizing, as it affects cooling efficiency. Typically, a 1-ton AC suits rooms of 100-120 sq. feet, while larger spaces necessitate 1.5 or 2-ton units. Prioritize matching the AC's capacity to your room size for optimal performance. (unsplash)
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
icon View all Images
Stay cool this summer with the latest Wi-Fi enabled air conditioners you can control from your phone. (Samsung)

Products included in this article

41% OFF
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)
(2,973)
₹46,990 ₹79,990
Buy now 33% OFF
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2023 Model, White)
(1,674)
₹39,990 ₹59,990
Buy now

Summer's scorching heat can be brutal, but staying cool just got a high-tech upgrade. Air conditioners are no longer just about blasting cold air - Wi-Fi enabled ACs allow you to control them from your smartphone, offering a wave of convenience and efficiency.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White) 4/5 ₹ 46,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2023 Model, White) 3.6/5 ₹ 39,990

What is a WiFi AC?

Imagine having the power to control your air conditioner from anywhere, whether you're lounging on the couch or stuck in traffic miles away from home. With a simple smartphone app, you can adjust settings, set timers, and even sync with weather forecasts to ensure your space is always at the perfect temperature.

And it doesn't stop there. Some models even respond to voice commands, offering a level of convenience that traditional ACs could only dream of. Say goodbye to fumbling for remotes – with built-in WiFi, your phone becomes the ultimate control centre.

Also read: iPhone and Apple Watch built-in emergency SOS features you should know about

Thinking about upgrading your AC? Consider a Wi-Fi enabled model for a smarter and cooler summer. We have listed the top 5 best Wi-Fi AC you can consider.

1. Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

B0BS1H2B85-1

This Haier air conditioner is a powerful and feature-packed option for your home. It boasts a UVC Pro Sterilisation feature that helps kill germs and bacteria in the air. It also cools quickly, bringing comfort to your room in just 10 seconds. With multiple fan speeds and stabiliser-free operation, you can customise the settings to your liking. Plus, this AC is built to last, with a 5-year warranty on the product and a 6-year warranty on the compressor. For added convenience, you can even control it with your voice using devices like Amazon Echo or Google Nest.

Also read: Google is testing 'Auto Dark Mode' for iPhone users: Here's what to expect

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0CSCRBZ43-2

The Panasonic 1.5 ton Wi-Fi air conditioner is a modern and energy-efficient option for cooling your home. It has a quiet operation and can be controlled remotely using your smartphone or voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even set up different temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends. The air conditioner can also detect potential problems and alert you in advance.

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC

B09TNKLD47-3

The Lloyd 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is a good option for medium-sized rooms. It's energy efficient, which means it will save you money on your electricity bills. It also has several features that make it convenient and durable, including Wi-Fi connectivity, 5 different cooling modes, and golden fins that improve cooling performance and reduce maintenance.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

B0CQHSCWMN-4

This LG air conditioner is a 1.5 ton, 5-star rated unit that cools efficiently and quietly. It's built with durable copper tubing to resist rust and corrosion, and it can handle tough weather conditions. This AC also has several convenience features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, a self-cleaning filter, and the ability to regulate voltage without needing a separate stabiliser. With horizontal and vertical airflow, it will cool your room evenly and keep you comfortable.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch leaks roundup: Display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0BZNXBFNK-5

This Blue Star air conditioner is a great choice for any home. It's a 1.5 ton, 3-star rated AC with a variable speed compressor that keeps you cool and saves energy. It has a Turbo Cool mode for quick cooling and a 4-way swing to spread cool air evenly throughout the room. You can even control it from your smartphone with the Wi-Fi enabled app. This 5-in-1 convertible AC also allows you to choose the mode that best suits your needs. Plus, it's easy to use with voice commands and has an anti-corrosive coating for long-lasting durability.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 17:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: 5 big things in ai that happened this week: openai launched chatgpt edu, google ai overviews generated odd results, more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it amd unveils next gen ryzen 9000 series zen5 and ryzen 5000xt series desktop processors at computex 2024 oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch apple airtags are now misbehaving, sending false alarms to iphone users how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window google is testing 'auto dark mode' for iphone users: here's what to expect ios 18 ai features to be released as “beta” or “preview”: apple analyst how to hide your instagram online status from others apple may not introduce any hardware at wwdc 2024 with ai, ios 18 in spotlight
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus 12 Open Sales in India

OnePlus 12 open sale announced! Check deal, specs and features here
GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details

GTA 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- All details
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35000

LG introduces ArtCool AC series with smart energy-saving features starting at 35000: Check all details
iPhone activations plummet by 33% in the US as Apple loses ground against Android devices

iPhone activations plummet by 33% in the US as Apple loses ground against Android devices

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets