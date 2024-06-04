WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

Summer's scorching heat can be brutal, but staying cool just got a high-tech upgrade. Air conditioners are no longer just about blasting cold air - Wi-Fi enabled ACs allow you to control them from your smartphone, offering a wave of convenience and efficiency.

What is a WiFi AC?

Imagine having the power to control your air conditioner from anywhere, whether you're lounging on the couch or stuck in traffic miles away from home. With a simple smartphone app, you can adjust settings, set timers, and even sync with weather forecasts to ensure your space is always at the perfect temperature.

And it doesn't stop there. Some models even respond to voice commands, offering a level of convenience that traditional ACs could only dream of. Say goodbye to fumbling for remotes – with built-in WiFi, your phone becomes the ultimate control centre.

Thinking about upgrading your AC? Consider a Wi-Fi enabled model for a smarter and cooler summer. We have listed the top 5 best Wi-Fi AC you can consider.

1. Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

This Haier air conditioner is a powerful and feature-packed option for your home. It boasts a UVC Pro Sterilisation feature that helps kill germs and bacteria in the air. It also cools quickly, bringing comfort to your room in just 10 seconds. With multiple fan speeds and stabiliser-free operation, you can customise the settings to your liking. Plus, this AC is built to last, with a 5-year warranty on the product and a 6-year warranty on the compressor. For added convenience, you can even control it with your voice using devices like Amazon Echo or Google Nest.

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1.5 ton Wi-Fi air conditioner is a modern and energy-efficient option for cooling your home. It has a quiet operation and can be controlled remotely using your smartphone or voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even set up different temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends. The air conditioner can also detect potential problems and alert you in advance.

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is a good option for medium-sized rooms. It's energy efficient, which means it will save you money on your electricity bills. It also has several features that make it convenient and durable, including Wi-Fi connectivity, 5 different cooling modes, and golden fins that improve cooling performance and reduce maintenance.

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

This LG air conditioner is a 1.5 ton, 5-star rated unit that cools efficiently and quietly. It's built with durable copper tubing to resist rust and corrosion, and it can handle tough weather conditions. This AC also has several convenience features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, a self-cleaning filter, and the ability to regulate voltage without needing a separate stabiliser. With horizontal and vertical airflow, it will cool your room evenly and keep you comfortable.

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

This Blue Star air conditioner is a great choice for any home. It's a 1.5 ton, 3-star rated AC with a variable speed compressor that keeps you cool and saves energy. It has a Turbo Cool mode for quick cooling and a 4-way swing to spread cool air evenly throughout the room. You can even control it from your smartphone with the Wi-Fi enabled app. This 5-in-1 convertible AC also allows you to choose the mode that best suits your needs. Plus, it's easy to use with voice commands and has an anti-corrosive coating for long-lasting durability.