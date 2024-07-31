 Vu Vibe QLED TV with built in 88W soundbar launched in India: Check features, price, availability and more | Home Appliances News
Vu Vibe QLED TV with built in 88W soundbar launched in India: Check features, price, availability and more

Vu Televisions launched the Vu Vibe QLED TV in India, featuring an 88W built-in soundbar and advanced visual technology, available in sizes from 43 to 65 inches. Check what new features and specs are in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 31 2024, 09:27 IST
The Vu Vibe QLED TV starts at Rs. 30,999 for the 43-inch model in India. (Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Vu Televisions has launched the Vu Vibe QLED TV series in India, featuring an integrated soundbar claimed to enhance voice clarity and cater to OTT content viewers. The TV is available in sizes ranging from 43 to 65 inches, offering both visual and audio enhancements.

Vu Vibe QLED TV: Features and Specifications

The Vu Vibe QLED TV includes an 88-watt soundbar, the first of its kind in a QLED TV. This soundbar is directly linked to the motherboard's amplifier circuit, which is believed to offer neat voice output. The sound system comprises two speakers and two tweeters housed in a specially engineered cavity to minimise distortion, delivering clear audio without needing additional speakers.

The TV features an 8-inch QLED display with 400 nits brightness, nearly double that of standard 4K/QLED TVs. This high brightness level, along with an IPS panel, ensures vibrant colours and sharp details, suitable for movies, shows, gaming, and sports. The QLED technology uses quantum dots to improve colour accuracy and contrast, providing a visually stunning experience.

Vu Vibe Remote

The Vu Vibe TV remote is convenient and user-friendly, with hotkeys for easy access to picture and sound settings. This remote allows users to switch between modes with a single click, optimising settings for OTT content, sports, or movies, ensuring the best visual and audio experience.

The integrated soundbar connects directly to the motherboard's amplifier circuit, producing clear dialogue. This design minimises audio distortion and optimises sound for speech, improving the viewing experience, particularly for OTT content, and decreasing the need for subtitles.

Vu Vibe QLED TV's Additional Features

Multiple Sound Modes

The Vu Vibe TV offers various sound modes tailored to different viewing scenarios. The Cinema mode produces rich sound for movie nights, whilst the Night option simplifies bass and amplifies dialogue for late-night viewing. The Dolby Audio mode enhances sound quality for a dynamic audio experience. These settings allow users to enjoy the best possible sound quality for any content type.

Cricket Mode

Cricket enthusiasts can benefit from the specialised Cricket Mode, which includes both Cricket Picture and Cricket Sound settings. Cricket Picture Mode delivers crisper visuals for the game's rapid action, while Cricket Sound Mode brings out the subtle audio nuances. This feature brings the excitement of the stadium into the living room.

Google TV Platform

The Vu Vibe QLED TV is equipped with the latest Google TV platform, offering a user-friendly interface with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for smooth performance and ample space for apps. With Google TV, finding and watching your favourite shows and movies is effortless, thanks to personalised recommendations and seamless integration with your streaming services.

Vu Vibe QLED TV: Price and Availability

The Vu Vibe QLED TV is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon and through select electronics retailers across India. The TV is offered in four sizes with the following prices:

  • 43-inch: Rs. 30,999
  • 50-inch: Rs. 35,999
  • 55-inch: Rs. 41,999
  • 65-inch: Rs. 58,999

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 09:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

