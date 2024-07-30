Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity

Qualcomm hosted the Snapdragon for India event in Delhi and made some “historic” announcements for the country. The entire event was more than 2 hours long during which the company unveiled the affordable 5 G-powered chipset, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset will power the entry-level smartphone to make 5G accessible to more users in India. Not only does the chipset offer 5G connectivity but it also promises to provide efficient performance. Know more about the new and affordable Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset performance

With the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm aims to smoothly transition from 4G to 5G connectivity globally. The chipset is carefully designed to provide users with top-end performance in an affordable price range. The octa-core CPU of the chipset offers faster speeds of up to 2.2 GHz and 120 FPS FHD+ display support. The chipset claims to provide, “robust CPU performance for seamless multitasking and productivity, dual-band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences like smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.”

The chipset will allow 2.8 billion smartphone users to take advantage of 5G at 1 Gbps peak download speeds, making it 7 times faster than the LTE platforms. Furthermore, the chipset provides all-day battery life, improved camera performance, Qualcomm audio and a Voice Communication suite. With the announcement, Qualcomm announced that Xiaomi would be the first brand to integrate the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in their smartphones. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, unveiled that a new smartphone with the latest affordable 5G chipset will be announced by the end of the year.

Therefore, everyday usage with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 powered devices would be more enhanced, as per Qualcomm. We can expect the smartphone with the latest chipset to be launched by the end of the year for under $99 which is approximately Rs.8200 in Indian currency.

