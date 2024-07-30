 Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity

Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset in India to bring affordable smartphones with 5G connectivity, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 16:49 IST
Snapdragon for India event: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset with Gigabit 5G connectivity
Know all about the newly launched Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Qualcomm hosted the Snapdragon for India event in Delhi and made some “historic” announcements for the country. The entire event was more than 2 hours long during which the company unveiled the affordable 5 G-powered chipset, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset will power the entry-level smartphone to make 5G accessible to more users in India. Not only does the chipset offer 5G connectivity but it also promises to provide efficient performance. Know more about the new and affordable Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. 

Also read: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset may beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 despite being cheaper to make - Details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
17% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,539₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset performance

With the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm aims to smoothly transition from 4G to 5G connectivity globally. The chipset is carefully designed to provide users with top-end performance in an affordable price range. The octa-core CPU of the chipset offers faster speeds of up to 2.2 GHz and 120 FPS FHD+ display support. The chipset claims to provide, “robust CPU performance for seamless multitasking and productivity, dual-band navIC for better position accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, and entertainment experiences like smooth gameplay and powerful video streaming.” 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Qualcomm to unveil new Snapdragon PCs and mobile chipset in India on July 30: Here's what you can expect

The chipset will allow 2.8 billion smartphone users to take advantage of 5G at 1 Gbps peak download speeds, making it 7 times faster than the LTE platforms. Furthermore, the chipset provides all-day battery life, improved camera performance, Qualcomm audio and a Voice Communication suite. With the announcement, Qualcomm announced that Xiaomi would be the first brand to integrate the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in their smartphones. Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, unveiled that a new smartphone with the latest affordable 5G chipset will be announced by the end of the year. 

Also read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset for upcoming flagship phones likely to debut at Qualcomm's summit- Here's what we know

Therefore, everyday usage with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 powered devices would be more enhanced, as per Qualcomm. We can expect the smartphone with the latest chipset to be launched by the end of the year for under $99 which is approximately Rs.8200 in Indian currency. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 16:49 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in march: here’s everything we know samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new iphone users to soon get ios 17.6 update: check what's new and how to update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more google bug results in loss of passwords for 15 million microsoft windows users beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works iphone maker’s most expensive product may be dead before launch, but its tech can be a goldmine
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release date will not be impacted by video game actors’ Gen AI strike - Here’s why [Explained]
Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Pre-Sale Offers

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Pre-Sale Offers: Grab huge discounts on laptops from Apple, Lenovo, HP and others
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets