Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India: Check features, price and more

Samsung India has launched its new WindFree Air Conditioners with advanced cooling technology. The units start at Rs. 35,000 and offer efficient, draft-free cooling.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 14:54 IST
Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India
Samsung WindFree air conditioners priced at Rs. 35,000 in India for the base variant.

Samsung India has introduced its new WindFree Air Conditioners in the Chilled Water Indoor category. These air conditioners utilise Wind-Free and 360º Bladeless Technology, which aims to enhance cooling comfort by minimising direct cold drafts.

Samsung WindFree Air Conditioner Features

The new units feature chilled water-based cassette systems that allow users to set temperatures according to their preference. The WindFree cooling system moves air at a rate of 0.15 metres per second through about 15,000 micro-air pores. This method ensures minimal noise and accelerates cooling through an advanced airflow system. The air conditioner produces only 24 dB(A) of sound at its lowest level, making it suitable for various spaces including bedrooms, study rooms, and nurseries.

The WindFree air conditioners connect to a central chilled water system through water pipes and associated valves. These hydronic fan coil machines circulate hot or cold water through coils to control the temperature in vast regions. They work with Samsung air-cooled chillers and other third-party air- or water-cooled chillers.

Samsung WindFree Air Conditioner: Variants, Availability and Price

1. 1 Way Cassette (2.6KW~4.2KW): This type is intended for speedy and effective cooling of large areas. It features an auto-swing function that helps distribute air widely. Its thin form, with a height of 135mm, enables it to fit into ceiling spaces as narrow as 155mm.

2. The 4-Way Cassette (6.0KW-10.0KW) improves cooling effectiveness by directing air to specified locations and reduces dispersal.

3. 360° Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW): This model has a circular design that fits modern interiors and disperses air uniformly in all directions without creating cold drafts. It can expel up to 25 percent more air compared to traditional designs.

The Samsung WindFree Air Conditioners are available through Samsung's network of authorised offline partners across India. Prices start at Rs. 35,000 for the smallest capacity unit.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 14:46 IST
