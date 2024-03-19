 Honor Pad X8 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Pad X8 64GB

Honor Pad X8 64GB is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor Pad X8 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Honor Pad X8 64GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
HonorPadX864GB_Capacity_5100mAh
HonorPadX864GB_RAM_4GB
HonorPadX864GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
Key Specs
₹11,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v12
4 GB
460 grams
Honor Pad X8 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad X8 64GB in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Honor Pad X8 64GB base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue Hour.

Honor Pad X8 64GB

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Blue Hour
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Honor Pad X8 64gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Height

    240.2 mm

  • Thickness

    7.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue Hour

  • Width

    159 mm

  • Weight

    460 grams

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    77.72 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Model

    Pad X8 64GB

  • Launch Date

    June 22, 2023 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Honor Pad X8 64GB News

Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023

