Magical AI: From automating tasks to writing emails, know how this AI productivity tool benefits users

Tried making manual data entry and juggling between tiresome repetitive tasks? Don't worry, we've all been there. Repetitive tasks steal a huge amount of time from our schedule and also hamper our productivity and motivation to work. To solve this problem, we've come across an AI productivity app called Magical AI which automates repetitive tasks and helps users overcome writer's block with its AI assist tools. This tool can be integrated into several industries and businesses such as sales, education, healthcare, operations, and more. Know more about the Magical AI app and how it improves user productivity.

What is Magical AI?

Magical is an AI tool that helps users write content, draft emails and replies, and automate repetitive tasks. The tool is powered by GPT-4 which gives it the ability to conduct complex based on user preferences. The tool does not require training as it is advanced and trained to conduct several tasks. With the help Magical AI app users can also take advantage of its data entry capabilities, enabling users to save huge amounts of time. According to the official website, “Magical saves 7 hours average time saved per week.”

Also read: AskYourPDF tool: Get AI boost to interact with PDF documents; here is how

How the Magical AI app improves productivity

The Magical AI app automates writing tasks and provides users with smart suggestions when they have one-on-one or group chat conversations. It also provides email replies so users do not have to worry about what to write.

2. It also comes with an autofill feature which fills form field data such as name, email, and address with just a click. The unique feature of the app is that it does not require user prompts.

Also read: Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity

3. The app provides users with pre-written templates which can later be customized based on user preferences. Therefore, you do not have to write content from scratch.

4. It eliminates manual entry and automates moving data between web apps and websites swiftly. Therefore, it eliminates the copying and pasting tasks entirely.

5. The Magical app features an AI assistant that can easily create emails from scratch, messages, notes and more to simplify the writing process and eliminate human errors.

Also read: AudioNotes app

The Magical AI app is available for free usage but it comes with limited usage. You can also take advantage of its monthly subscription plan to enjoy additional app features. The monthly plan is priced at $6.50 per month, per user.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!