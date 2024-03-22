 AskYourPDF tool: Get AI boost to interact with PDF documents; here is how | How-to
With AI power, the AskYourPDF tool can extract in-depth information from PDF documents in seconds.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 22 2024, 12:28 IST
Know all about the AskYourPDF tool and how it saves users time courtesy of AI. (unsplash)
Don't want to read the entire PDF document, but want to know what's written? Then AskYourPDF is here to help. It is an AI-powered PDF tool which enables users to have interactive conversations with the folder to extract information. This way users will not have to read the entire PDF word by word and they can simply ask the AI chatbot to provide the information they need. AI technology has become extremely popular and useful in conducting such tasks. This not only helps users save time but allows users to focus on tasks which are of more value and importance. Know more about the AskYourPDF tool and how you can easily interact with your PDFs and documents.

What is the AskYourPDF tool?

The AskYourPDF tool is an AI-powered chat which allows users to extract information from PDFs and documents. The tool is powered by ChatGPT which enables the tool to generate accurate responses from the given PDF. The tool will help you understand what is exactly written in the documents and you can also directly jump into the parts where you can find information which is useful to you. This way you will not only gain knowledge but can also have fun with the AI chatbot through the way it will help you get all the information you need. Know more about AskYourPDF tool features.

Also read: Fathom: From meeting transcriptions to summaries, 5 ways this AI tool helps increase productivity

How AskYourPDF tool helps generate useful information from PDFs

  • The AskYourPDF utilizes the power of ChatGPT to generate answers based on prompts. Users just have to upload their PDFs, documents, books, etc to the tool and generate information.
  • Users can simply ask questions on what to learn about the uploaded document and the AI chatbot will find you with the right information.
  • The tool saves a huge amount of time as the user does not have to read the entire document to gain knowledge. It also comes with smart navigation which eliminates the endless scrolling.
  • With the AskYourPDF tool users can navigate, understand, and extract valuable in an enjoyable way. Therefore, learning is never boring when you use AskYourPDF.

Also read: AudioNotes app: Improve your productivity with this voice-based and AI-powered note-taking tool

AskYourPDF tool is available for free and you can enjoy 100 chats per month this way. If you need more, then you can opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts at $11.99 per month. Try out this tool and see how it makes your job easier and saves you a huge amount of time.

