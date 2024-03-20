 AudioNotes app: Improve your productivity with this voice-based and AI-powered note-taking tool | How-to
AudioNotes app: Improve your productivity with this voice-based and AI-powered note-taking tool

Want to make the note-taking process easier and much more productive? Check out the AudioNotes app and know how it benefits users.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Mar 20 2024, 09:58 IST
Know all about the AudioNotes app and its productivity boosting features. (unsplash)

Tired of making notes on paper or any device manually? Making notes and paying attention to details at the same time could be a challenging task for many. However, collecting notes is also crucial for understanding what was discussed so you can carry out your work accordingly. To make note-taking easy, we have found an intuitive tool called AudioNotes which collects voice-based notes. The AudioNotes app is also powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to add swiftness to the note-making process. Know more about the voice-based note-taking tool and how it contributes to productivity.

What is AudioNotes app?

AudioNotes is a note-taking app which has the ability to capture voice notes and turn them into structured text notes saving users the time to write and create understandable notes in a hurry. The note-taking tool makes the job easier and enables the user to focus on other tasks which hold greater importance. Hence, it also results in improved productivity as the app captures voice-based notes, can automatically understandably organize them, transcribe notes, and much more. The AudioNotes app simply makes the tiresome job easier. Know how this note-taking tool can benefit users.

5 ways AudioNotes app contributes to individual productivity

  1. The AudioNotes app can upload voice notes and audio files and the tool will automatically help you generate summarised and structured notes. Therefore, it completely eliminates the paper and pen form of creating notes.
  2. AudioNotes app is integrated with AI which enables users to generate emails, social media content, action items from notes, minutes of meetings, and much more. Users simply have to write prompts and the tool will do the job for you.
  3. Its AI assistant which is called Magic Chat allows users to contextual search, this means users can chat with the assistant to ask specific questions and gain insight into what is written in the notes. In simple words, you can chat with your notes.
  4. AudioNotes app also allows users to share notes with colleagues via a shareable URL feature. It also comes with social sharing features and they can simply download them into their device for easy access.
  5. Lastly, the AudioNotes app can be integrated with other productivity apps such as Zapier, Notion, WhatsApp, Webhook, and others.

Note that AudioNotes is a subscription-based app, therefore, to use its features and functionalities, you will have to opt for its monthly plan which starts from $9 per month. It can also be opted on a yearly basis which gives you a discount.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 09:57 IST
