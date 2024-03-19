HiPDF tool: From PDF chatting to summarization, check 5 ways this AI-powered tool can help you

Tired of reading never-ending PDF documents? Worry no more as now you can summarize the entire document in minutes and get all the important information by chatting with the AI assistant. The HiPDF tool is specially designed for large documents and PDFs. Its AI tools help users get AI summaries, rewrite paragraphs, detect AI-generated content, and much more. Sounds interesting right? This AI-powered PDF tool provides multiple solutions to user problems under one roof. If you have been looking for such a tool, then know more about HiPDF and how its features benefit users in different ways.

What is HiPDF?

HiPDF is an all-in-one online PDF editor which also comes with AI features to simplify several tasks. The tool is capable of spotting AI-generated content, helping you find the information you need, summarising the documents, converting files in different formats, organising your documents, and much more. Its smart tools make tasks easy and users can save a lot of time with the help of AI tools. Therefore, the HiPDF enable users to focus on tasks which hold greater importance and improve their productivity. Know more about how its features help users in several different ways.

Also read: Spark+AI app: Check 5 ways to create formal and error-free emails with AI assistant

How HiPDF AI features benefit users

With the HiPDF AI assistant, users can easily chat with documents, articles, PDFs, and more. Users can simply ask questions to the AI and it will generate answers based on the content written in the documents. With simple prompts, the HiPDF can convert documents into several formats such as PDFs to Word, Excel, PPT, and JPG. Its AI explainer feature will help you understand what is written in the document. This way users can easily understand terms, concepts, and more with simple prompts. The HiPDF tool also enables users to edit PDFs with a breeze. It offers multiple PDF editing options through which users can add images, shapes, rewrite, paraphrase, etc. The HiPDF tool allows users to crop, compress, merge, rotate pages, and more in seconds without any complex editing. Additionally, it enables users to share documents via links, email, or QR codes.

Also read: Pumble app: Know how to build healthy collaboration among teams for maximum productivity

The HiPDF is a subscription-based PDF tool which starts at $5.99 per month. However, you can opt for its free trial to check if the tool is worth the hype or not.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!