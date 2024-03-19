 HiPDF tool: From PDF chatting to summarization, check 5 ways this AI-powered tool can help you | How-to
Home How To HiPDF tool: From PDF chatting to summarization, check 5 ways this AI-powered tool can help you

HiPDF tool: From PDF chatting to summarization, check 5 ways this AI-powered tool can help you

Looking for an online PDF editor? Check out this AI-powered HiPDF tool which works as your one-step solution for completing your tasks faster.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 13:27 IST
Icon
Mastering productivity: Unveiling OmniFocus 4 for seamless task management
HiPDF tool
1/6 1. Introduction to OmniFocus 4 App:In the hustle of a professional environment, juggling tasks can be overwhelming. Meet OmniFocus, a task management app designed for multitasking professionals. Its recent version, OmniFocus 4, boasts improved features and a sleek interface exclusive to iOS users.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Features and Functionality:OmniFocus allows users to create and organize tasks with deadlines across iOS, Mac, and Apple Watch. Its intuitive layout lets you plan your week efficiently, incorporating projects, tagging, and due dates, with timely notifications to keep you on course.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Enhanced Productivity:Experience heightened productivity with OmniFocus's to-do list feature, providing a comprehensive view of your workflow, including daily and time-specific tasks. The app's autopilot generates a weekly review, aiding users in developing a structured routine for the upcoming week.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Task Management Tools:Dive into effective task management with OmniFocus's note-taking feature. Users can create detailed notes for each task, attach files, and gain clarity on the what and how of their impending tasks.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Weekly Routine Development:OmniFocus's autopilot feature extends beyond task reminders, generating a weekly review to help users establish a healthy routine for improved task management and focus.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Accessibility and Pricing:While OmniFocus offers a free trial, its subscription plans, starting from $9.99 per month, provide advanced features and licensing. Note that the app is exclusively designed for Apple devices, limiting access to iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch users.   (unsplash)
HiPDF tool
icon View all Images
Know all about the HiPDF tool and how it benefits users. (unsplash)

Tired of reading never-ending PDF documents? Worry no more as now you can summarize the entire document in minutes and get all the important information by chatting with the AI assistant. The HiPDF tool is specially designed for large documents and PDFs. Its AI tools help users get AI summaries, rewrite paragraphs, detect AI-generated content, and much more. Sounds interesting right? This AI-powered PDF tool provides multiple solutions to user problems under one roof. If you have been looking for such a tool, then know more about HiPDF and how its features benefit users in different ways.

What is HiPDF?

HiPDF is an all-in-one online PDF editor which also comes with AI features to simplify several tasks. The tool is capable of spotting AI-generated content, helping you find the information you need, summarising the documents, converting files in different formats, organising your documents, and much more. Its smart tools make tasks easy and users can save a lot of time with the help of AI tools. Therefore, the HiPDF enable users to focus on tasks which hold greater importance and improve their productivity. Know more about how its features help users in several different ways.

Also read: Spark+AI app: Check 5 ways to create formal and error-free emails with AI assistant

How HiPDF AI features benefit users

  1. With the HiPDF AI assistant, users can easily chat with documents, articles, PDFs, and more. Users can simply ask questions to the AI and it will generate answers based on the content written in the documents.
  2. With simple prompts, the HiPDF can convert documents into several formats such as PDFs to Word, Excel, PPT, and JPG.
  3. Its AI explainer feature will help you understand what is written in the document. This way users can easily understand terms, concepts, and more with simple prompts.
  4. The HiPDF tool also enables users to edit PDFs with a breeze. It offers multiple PDF editing options through which users can add images, shapes, rewrite, paraphrase, etc.
  5. The HiPDF tool allows users to crop, compress, merge, rotate pages, and more in seconds without any complex editing. Additionally, it enables users to share documents via links, email, or QR codes.

Also read: Pumble app: Know how to build healthy collaboration among teams for maximum productivity

The HiPDF is a subscription-based PDF tool which starts at $5.99 per month. However, you can opt for its free trial to check if the tool is worth the hype or not.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 13:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets