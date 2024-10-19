 Can you easily withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it | How-to
Home How To Can you easily withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it

Can you easily withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to do it

Wondering if you can withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card? Discover how the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) makes cash access easy and convenient.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2024, 19:00 IST
Icon
5 best budgeting apps you need to try: From Monefy to Spendee, know how to save money
image caption
1/5 Monefy: Monefy is a user-friendly financial organizer and tracker that can simplify the process of monitoring your spending, and daily expenses, and increase overall financial awareness. Users can add their expenses with a single click, as well as get real-time financial status and updates on spending patterns. (Google Play Store)
image caption
2/5 Money View: Money View is a personal finance manager app that helps you track and manage your expenses easily. Apart from allowing users to track their expenses automatically, get payment reminders, and check their account balances all in one place, it also offers an instant personal loan of up to Rs. 10,00,000. (Google Play Store)
image caption
3/5 Spendee: Spendee can come in handy if you’re poor at managing your finances wisely. With the app, users can track their spending and optimize their budgets. It also features simple infographics and stylish graphs that display your spending in a manner that is easy to grasp. Moreover, you can save money for categories you spend the most on by creating budgets and sticking to them. (Google Play Store)
Aadhaar card
4/5 Wallet: The Wallet: Budget Expense Tracker app can help you plan, manage, and get a report concerning your finances. With 3500 supported banks, it tracks and logs all your spending automatically. You can also get insightful reports about the state of your finances. Other features include multiple currency support, Automatic cloud sync, Receipts and warranties, Categories and templates, geo-mapping transactions, hash-tagging, and Shopping lists. (Google Play Store)
Aadhaar card
5/5 EasyBudget: If most budgeting apps intimidate you with a myriad of features, then EasyBudget can come in handy. It has a clean and minimal interface without any fancy but confusing graphs or charts. With EasyBudget, users can track their spending, keep daily expenses in check, as well as get monthly reports on their financial status. (Google Play Store)
Aadhaar card
icon View all Images
How to withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). (Bloomberg)

Digital transactions have become an integral part of most people's daily life in India, whether it's for paying bills or making payment at a local shop. However, cash remains essential in various situations. While people traditionally withdrew money from banks or ATMs, they can now utilise a more convenient method: cash withdrawal through an Aadhaar card. This process utilises the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), a service launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The AEPS allows users to conduct a range of banking transactions using their Aadhaar number and biometric authentication. It enables financial services such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, and fund transfers at micro-ATMs and other banking agents.

Also read: Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To withdraw cash using your Aadhaar card, you must link your Aadhaar number to a bank account. Here are the steps involved:

1. Visit a micro-ATM: Find a banking agent or micro-ATM that supports AEPS. These locations often appear in rural areas or as part of mobile banking services.

2. Provide your Aadhaar number: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number at the micro-ATM. Ensure the number is correct to proceed.

3. Fingerprint authentication: Use your thumb for biometric verification on the fingerprint scanner. The system checks the fingerprint against the data linked to your Aadhaar card.

4. Select the transaction type: After successful authentication, choose the “Cash Withdrawal” option.

Also read: How to stop Google from tracking your location: Simple steps to protect our privacy without GPS

5. Enter the withdrawal amount: Specify the amount to withdraw, ensuring it stays within your bank's withdrawal limits.

6. Receive cash and confirmation: After the transaction, the banking agent will provide the cash. You will also receive an SMS notification on your registered mobile number to confirm the transaction.

AEPS withdrawal limits vary by bank, typically ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 per day. Some banks may restrict AEPS services due to security policies.

Also read: Lost Indian Passport abroad? Here's how to handle the situation online without hassle

AEPS proves especially valuable in rural areas with limited banking facilities or during emergencies. It can also assist elderly or differently-abled individuals who may struggle with traditional banking methods. Users should exercise caution, keeping their Aadhaar numbers private and maintaining their registered mobile numbers for transaction alerts.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 19:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 19: you can win the golden skull bundle this awesome whatsapp secrecy feature is only for iphones! dismay for android users iphone 15 series: how to pre-order apple’s newest iphone online garena free fire redeem codes for october 19: grab these red-hot freebies now! how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you garena free fire max redeem codes for may 3: get exclusive neon skins, weapons! run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions
GTA 6

GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes
GTA 6 Xbox concerns

GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 18: Diwali Faded Wheel event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
Oppo F23

10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets