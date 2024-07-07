Customers favour long term mobile plans amid tariff hikes by major telecom providers: Report

Following recent tariff hikes by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, a significant number of customers on Paytm are opting for prepaid plans with extended validity, according to a recent report. Paytm, the popular payment platform, not only offers a diverse range of prepaid plans but also ensures users can select the one that best suits their needs.

If you're looking to recharge your mobile - whether prepaid or postpaid—through Paytm, here's a simple guide to help you through the process:

1. Launch the Paytm app on your smartphone and navigate to the 'Bill payments by BBPS' section.

2. Choose 'Mobile Recharge' and enter the mobile number you wish to recharge.

3. Select the desired plan from the available options and proceed by clicking on 'Proceed to Pay'.

4. Select your preferred payment method and complete the transaction securely.

For those with postpaid connections, simply select 'Mobile Postpaid' under the 'Bill Payments by BBPS' section. Paytm will automatically determine the amount due after entering your mobile number.

In addition to recharge services, Paytm users can enjoy various benefits such as flexible payment methods, exclusive deals, and cashback offers. The app also features recharge reminders to ensure timely top-ups before your current plan expires, along with the convenience of saving mobile numbers for future transactions.

Here's how you can pay your postpaid mobile bills through Paytm:

1. Open the Paytm app and navigate to the 'Bill Payments by BBPS' section.

2. Select 'Mobile Postpaid' and enter your mobile number (Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea).

3. The app will automatically fetch the bill amount.

4. Click on 'Proceed to Pay', select your preferred payment method, and complete the payment securely.

By enabling users to store their mobile numbers and preferred recharge plans, Paytm ensures a seamless experience for future transactions. Amidst the evolving telecom landscape, Paytm continues to provide reliable solutions with its array of benefits including flexible payment options, attractive deals, and convenient recharge reminders.