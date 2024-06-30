 Manage Google Chrome extensions safely: Know how to optimise and secure your browsing experience | How-to
Know how to manage Google Chrome extensions effectively to enhance browsing security. Follow our step-by-step guide to disable, repair, and manage extensions hassle-free.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2024, 20:08 IST
Learn how to manage Google Chrome extensions safely in just a few easy steps for better browsing. (Pexels)

Google Chrome extensions are powerful tools that enrich your browsing experience with added functionalities. However, ensuring they work smoothly and securely is crucial. Here's a detailed guide on managing and disabling extensions to optimise your browser performance.

Recent findings from Stanford University revealed a startling statistic: between July 2020 and February 2023, over 280 million Google Chrome users unwittingly downloaded malware-infected extensions. These compromised extensions pose serious risks, potentially compromising user privacy and overall browsing security.

Whether you're experiencing browser slowdowns or suspect an extension is causing issues, knowing how to manage them effectively is essential. Follow these steps to regain control of your Chrome browser and enhance its efficiency and security.

How to Disable Extensions on Google Chrome

1. Access Extension Settings:

  • Open Google Chrome on your computer.
  • Click on the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner.
  • Navigate to "Extensions" and click on "Manage extensions."

2. Disable Extensions:

  • In the Extensions tab, you'll see a list of all installed extensions.
  • Toggle the switch next to each extension to disable it. This action immediately stops the extension from running.

Other Management Options for Google Chrome Extensions:

In addition to disabling extensions, users can customise their extension settings further:

  • Allow in Incognito Mode: Some extensions can be allowed to run in incognito mode. To enable this, go to the extension details and turn on “Allow in incognito.”
  • Repair Corrupted Extensions: If an extension is malfunctioning, select the option to repair it within the extension details. This helps restore its functionality.
  • Manage Site Access: Users can specify whether an extension can access data on all websites or only specific ones. Adjust these settings by selecting “Allow this extension to read and change all your data on websites you visit” in the extension details.

It's important to note that changing permissions only affects sites matching the extension's host permissions. Extensions that modify network access via VPNs or proxies operate independently of these settings.

By mastering these management techniques, you can ensure your Chrome browser remains efficient, secure, and tailored to your browsing needs. Stay vigilant against potential risks posed by extensions to safeguard your online experience.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 19:00 IST
