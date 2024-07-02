 How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained | How-to
Home How To How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained

Know how to easily screen record on your Mac using built-in tools or third-party apps like CleanShot X for advanced features.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 15:22 IST
Know how to effortlessly screen record on your Mac using built-in tools and optional third-party apps. (Apple)

Screen recording on a Mac can be incredibly useful for a variety of tasks. While third-party apps are available, Apple provides a built-in option with macOS that's both free and easy to use. With macOS Mojave and newer versions, Macs come equipped with a hidden screen recording feature that offers advanced controls such as timer settings, multiple destination options for saving recordings, mouse pointer visibility toggles, and the ability to remember previous settings. Whether you're using a MacBook or an iMac, here's how you can easily capture your screen. Here's how to screen record on your Mac using native tools.

To initiate a screen recording on your Mac, you have two primary methods that both lead to the same tool:

1. Using the Screenshot and Recording Toolbar (Command + Shift + 5):

  • Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the screenshot toolbar.
  • Choose the screen recording option and select either the entire screen or a specific portion.
  • Click 'Record' to start recording your screen.

2. Using QuickTime Player:

  • Open QuickTime Player and go to 'File' in the menu bar.
  • Select 'New Screen Recording' to launch the screenshot toolbar.
  • Use the toolbar to start recording your screen in macOS.

Stopping Screen Recording

To stop recording, simply click the recording icon on your Mac's menu bar.

Recording Screen with Audio on Mac:

While the native screen recorder doesn't capture system audio, you can use third-party apps like Loopback to route system audio into your recordings:

  • Download and install Loopback (free download).
  • Configure Loopback to capture system audio by creating a new virtual device.
  • In the screenshot toolbar (Command + Shift + 5), select your virtual device as the microphone source to record system audio.

Using Third-Party Apps

For more advanced screen recording features, consider CleanShot X:

  • CleanShot X offers features like annotations, scrolling capture, and the ability to record as GIFs.
  • It allows you to hide desktop clutter, capture clicks and keystrokes, and manage recordings efficiently.
  • Priced at $29 for a single Mac with updates included for a year, or opt for a $19 annual subscription for continuous updates.
  • CleanShot Cloud Pro, priced at $8 per month per user, offers additional features like custom branding and self-destruct controls.

Screen recording on your Mac is now simpler than ever with these straightforward methods and tools. Whether you're capturing tutorials, presentations, or just need to share your screen, these options provide everything you need without the need for complex setups or additional software costs.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 15:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets