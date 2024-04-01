 Frustrated with meetings? This AI app called MeetGeek will record and summarise conversations real-time | How-to
Home How To Frustrated with meetings? This AI app called MeetGeek will record and summarise conversations real-time

Frustrated with meetings? This AI app called MeetGeek will record and summarise conversations real-time

Tired of making manual meeting notes? Not anymore as the MeetGeek app will help you record, transcribe, and summarise every meeting minutes. Check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 12:53 IST
Icon
AI meeting tool
Know about this AI meeting tool called MeetGeek. (Unsplash)
AI meeting tool
Know about this AI meeting tool called MeetGeek. (Unsplash)

Have you ever been in a situation where you are stuck doing an urgent task and miss what important information has been shared in the meeting? Worry no more because we have found a useful meeting companion for you. MeetGeek is an AI-powered meeting app which allows users to get all the information and details shared during the meeting. This AI app offers several automation features which enable users to focus on tasks which hold greater importance. Know more about the MeetGeek app. 

What is the MeetGeek app?

MeetGeek is a meeting automation app which allows users to record, transcribe, and summarise real-time conversations in minutes. This way users can get all the insights and information shared during the meeting without missing any crucial points. The MeetGeek app offers a suite of automation features such as meeting recaps, summaries, AI meeting minutes, and much more. It also offers multiple AI features which make users' tasks quick and easy by reducing the hassle of manual scheduling. Know how the MeetGeek app benefits users and helps improve productivity. 

Also read: HyperWrite: From auto write to summarizing, 5 ways this AI tool helps improve productivity

How MeetGeek benefits users and contributes to productivity?

  • The MeetGeek AI meeting automation tool automates recording and note-taking in apps such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and others. It also shares the recordings and updated task management tools with new action items.
  • The app encourages asynchronous communication and improves collaboration among the team. This way each member of the team would know what is expected of them and how the task should be done.

Also read: Week Plan app

  • The MeetGeek app provides meeting agenda templates allowing users to select an intuitive one for their meeting minutes, action items, interviews, brainstorming, and much more. 
  • With the help of AI, MeetGeek automatically extracts action items from the meeting. It also categorises topics, important facts, challenges, and more for easy understanding. 
  • The tool also utilises machine learning which allows the app to learn and evolve from your conversations. This way it can provide personalised insights, behavioural trends, and more which align with your project goals. 

Also read: Magical AI

The MeetGeek app is available for free yet limited usage. If you want to experience its advanced features without any limitations then you can opt for its subscription model which starts from $15 per month, per user basis. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 12:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets