Frustrated with meetings? This AI app called MeetGeek will record and summarise conversations real-time

Have you ever been in a situation where you are stuck doing an urgent task and miss what important information has been shared in the meeting? Worry no more because we have found a useful meeting companion for you. MeetGeek is an AI-powered meeting app which allows users to get all the information and details shared during the meeting. This AI app offers several automation features which enable users to focus on tasks which hold greater importance. Know more about the MeetGeek app.

What is the MeetGeek app?

MeetGeek is a meeting automation app which allows users to record, transcribe, and summarise real-time conversations in minutes. This way users can get all the insights and information shared during the meeting without missing any crucial points. The MeetGeek app offers a suite of automation features such as meeting recaps, summaries, AI meeting minutes, and much more. It also offers multiple AI features which make users' tasks quick and easy by reducing the hassle of manual scheduling. Know how the MeetGeek app benefits users and helps improve productivity.

How MeetGeek benefits users and contributes to productivity?

The MeetGeek AI meeting automation tool automates recording and note-taking in apps such as Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and others. It also shares the recordings and updated task management tools with new action items.

The app encourages asynchronous communication and improves collaboration among the team. This way each member of the team would know what is expected of them and how the task should be done.

The MeetGeek app provides meeting agenda templates allowing users to select an intuitive one for their meeting minutes, action items, interviews, brainstorming, and much more.

With the help of AI, MeetGeek automatically extracts action items from the meeting. It also categorises topics, important facts, challenges, and more for easy understanding.

The tool also utilises machine learning which allows the app to learn and evolve from your conversations. This way it can provide personalised insights, behavioural trends, and more which align with your project goals.

The MeetGeek app is available for free yet limited usage. If you want to experience its advanced features without any limitations then you can opt for its subscription model which starts from $15 per month, per user basis.

