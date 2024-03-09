 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Grab Bull Incarnate Bundle and other top rewards | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: The new Fighter Ring event brings exciting rewards such as the Bull Incarnate Bundle! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 10:12 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Grab amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 9. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Want to get your hands on exciting in-game items? Take on a thrilling adventure in Garena Free Fire MAX with the launch of the brand-new event, titled "Fighter Ring." This event introduces exclusive rewards like the Bear Incarnate and Bull Incarnate bundles and coveted items such as motorcycles and Ring Tokens. Players can exchange these items in the in-game store to acquire premium rewards, enhancing their gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Max Fighter Ring Event

The Free Fire Max Fighter Ring event introduces an array of magnificent prizes. To spin once, players need to spend 20 diamonds, while opting for 11 spins requires the use of 200 diamonds. The list of rewards includes:

  • Bull Incarnate Bundle
  • Bear Incarnate Bundle
  • Motorbike – Incarnational Speed
  • Scythe – Incarnation
  • 100x Universal Ring Tokens
  • 10x Universal Ring Tokens
  • 5x Universal Ring Tokens
  • 3x Universal Ring Tokens

Also read: GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

This event in Garena Free Fire MAX runs until March 20, 2024, having kicked off on March 7. Players have the chance to win the grand prizes of Bear and Bull Incarnate outfits, though it requires in-game currency Diamonds to be spent for participation. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your Free Fire Max experience with these exclusive rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

Also read: X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 10:12 IST
