Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Grab Bull Incarnate Bundle and other top rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Want to get your hands on exciting in-game items? Take on a thrilling adventure in Garena Free Fire MAX with the launch of the brand-new event, titled "Fighter Ring." This event introduces exclusive rewards like the Bear Incarnate and Bull Incarnate bundles and coveted items such as motorcycles and Ring Tokens. Players can exchange these items in the in-game store to acquire premium rewards, enhancing their gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire Max Fighter Ring Event

The Free Fire Max Fighter Ring event introduces an array of magnificent prizes. To spin once, players need to spend 20 diamonds, while opting for 11 spins requires the use of 200 diamonds. The list of rewards includes:

Bull Incarnate Bundle

Bear Incarnate Bundle

Motorbike – Incarnational Speed

Scythe – Incarnation

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

Also read: GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more

This event in Garena Free Fire MAX runs until March 20, 2024, having kicked off on March 7. Players have the chance to win the grand prizes of Bear and Bull Incarnate outfits, though it requires in-game currency Diamonds to be spent for participation. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your Free Fire Max experience with these exclusive rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

Also read: X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.