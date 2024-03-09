Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Grab Bull Incarnate Bundle and other top rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: The new Fighter Ring event brings exciting rewards such as the Bull Incarnate Bundle! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes and know how to claim freebies.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Want to get your hands on exciting in-game items? Take on a thrilling adventure in Garena Free Fire MAX with the launch of the brand-new event, titled "Fighter Ring." This event introduces exclusive rewards like the Bear Incarnate and Bull Incarnate bundles and coveted items such as motorcycles and Ring Tokens. Players can exchange these items in the in-game store to acquire premium rewards, enhancing their gaming experience.
Garena Free Fire Max Fighter Ring Event
The Free Fire Max Fighter Ring event introduces an array of magnificent prizes. To spin once, players need to spend 20 diamonds, while opting for 11 spins requires the use of 200 diamonds. The list of rewards includes:
- Bull Incarnate Bundle
- Bear Incarnate Bundle
- Motorbike – Incarnational Speed
- Scythe – Incarnation
- 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
This event in Garena Free Fire MAX runs until March 20, 2024, having kicked off on March 7. Players have the chance to win the grand prizes of Bear and Bull Incarnate outfits, though it requires in-game currency Diamonds to be spent for participation. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your Free Fire Max experience with these exclusive rewards!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March
F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE
FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U
F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ
FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV
F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF
F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7
FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
FY6STWRFG4585AR4
FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 9: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.
Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.
Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.
Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.
Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.
