X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) has now introduced Articles as a way for users to share long-form content. This announcement comes amidst rumours that the microblogging platform could face a raft of new technology rules placed by the European Union as part of the Digital Markets Act. Nonetheless, X has been bringing about a myriad of changes since its takeover by the Tesla CEO, the latest of which is the Articles feature. Know all about it.

Articles on X: What is it?

Articles is a new feature on X that allows users to share long-form content on the microblogging platform. As per the official blog post, it allows users to share images, videos, GIFs, posts, and links as part of an article, in addition to text. Users can further format the text with headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

Apart from this, users can also control who can read their articles courtesy of an audience control feature. Articles shared on X can be read by anyone on the platform.

How to compose Articles on X

1. Go to the Articles tab via the side navigation panel.

2. Next, click on Write to start writing the Article.

3. When you're ready to publish the Article, click on Done. It can then be viewed in the Articles tab on your X profile.

How to edit Articles on X

1. To edit an article, navigate to the Articles tab.

2. Select the Article and tap on the 3-dot menu.

3. Now, select Edit Article and select Confirm. This will unpublished the Article.

4. Next, make the necessary changes and republish the Article.

How to delete Articles on X

1. To delete an Article, navigate to the Articles tab and select your Article.

2. Click on the 3-dot menu and select Delete. Your Article is now deleted.

Do note that Articles on X are limited to X Premium+ users or verified organizations.

