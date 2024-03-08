 X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more | How-to
Home How To X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

Elon Musk's X has unveiled a new feature called Articles, allowing users to share long-form content with text formatting options. Know how to compose, edit or delete Articles on X.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 13:39 IST
X
Users can now create long-form Articles on X. Know how to create them. (Bloomberg)
X
Users can now create long-form Articles on X. Know how to create them. (Bloomberg)

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) has now introduced Articles as a way for users to share long-form content. This announcement comes amidst rumours that the microblogging platform could face a raft of new technology rules placed by the European Union as part of the Digital Markets Act. Nonetheless, X has been bringing about a myriad of changes since its takeover by the Tesla CEO, the latest of which is the Articles feature. Know all about it.

Also Read: Threads now lets users save drafts, snap photos

Articles on X: What is it?

Articles is a new feature on X that allows users to share long-form content on the microblogging platform. As per the official blog post, it allows users to share images, videos, GIFs, posts, and links as part of an article, in addition to text. Users can further format the text with headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

Apart from this, users can also control who can read their articles courtesy of an audience control feature. Articles shared on X can be read by anyone on the platform.

How to compose Articles on X

1. Go to the Articles tab via the side navigation panel.

2. Next, click on Write to start writing the Article.

3. When you're ready to publish the Article, click on Done. It can then be viewed in the Articles tab on your X profile.

How to edit Articles on X

1. To edit an article, navigate to the Articles tab.

2. Select the Article and tap on the 3-dot menu.

3. Now, select Edit Article and select Confirm. This will unpublished the Article.

4. Next, make the necessary changes and republish the Article.

Also Read: Elon Musk sued by former Twitter executives

How to delete Articles on X

1. To delete an Article, navigate to the Articles tab and select your Article.

2. Click on the 3-dot menu and select Delete. Your Article is now deleted.

Do note that Articles on X are limited to X Premium+ users or verified organizations.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 13:39 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets