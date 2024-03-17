 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17: Holi Royale event - Jock Shock Bundle, Scythe and more | How-to
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17: Holi Royale event - Jock Shock Bundle, Scythe and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17: Dive into the colourful world of the Holi Royale event! Redeem codes, spin the wheel, and win exciting rewards!

Mar 17 2024, 11:40 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17: Garena Free Fire is embracing the spirit of Holi with its latest event, the Holi Royale. In celebration of the Indian festival of colours, players are treated to a range of themed items, including the eye-catching Jock Shock Bundle and the futuristic Scythe - Techno. What sets this event apart is its accessibility; gamers can participate without spending diamonds, instead using gold for spins.

Running for a limited time only, the Holi Royale event invites players to dive into the festivities and reap the rewards. Since it kicked off on March 15, 2024, players have been eagerly spinning the wheel to snag costumes, skins, and more. And here's the catch – Garena guarantees that players will receive an outfit in fewer than 100 spins, ensuring everyone gets a taste of the fun.

Each spin in the event costs 1,000 gold, with a discounted 10+1 spins bundle available for 10,000 gold. The prize pool includes an array of exciting items, from weapons like the Scythe - Techno to fashionable bundles and accessories. With options ranging from temporary to permanent additions to your inventory, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

For players sitting on a mountain of gold, the Holi Royale event presents the perfect opportunity to splurge and walk away with some fantastic rewards. And the best part? No diamonds are required, meaning players can dive in without hesitation and make the most of their spins. Also, have a look at the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17:

FFF7G8H9I0J1K2L

FFR6S7T8U9V0W1X

FFP5Q6R7S8T9U0V

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHK6OV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 17:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

