MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

YouTuber MrBeast has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to launch Beast Games, the biggest reality competition series ever with a huge $5 mn as prize money. Know all about it.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 10:21 IST
Beast Games will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries, as per MrBeast. (AFP)
YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known by his online alias MrBeast, has announced a new reality competition called Beas tGames, in partnership with Amazon Prime Video. It will be based on the reality competitions that MrBeast regularly hosts on his YouTube channel like people from every country in the world competing to win $250,000. Competitions like this have led to MrBeast becoming the most subscribed individual on YouTube and the upcoming Beast Games could increase his popularity even more.

MrBeast and Amazon Prime Video announce Beast Games

As per the release, Beast Games will be the “biggest reality competition series ever”. It will have 1000 participants competing for a staggering $5 million cash payout, and it is being called the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming. 

Announcing Beast Games, MrBeast said, “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms. Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

While no details have been announced regarding the type of challenges participants could face, MrBeast will serve as host and will executive produce the show, and it will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries worldwide. It is speculated that it could be similar to the real-life Squid Games which MrBeast organized following the success of the Netflix show with the same name. As per the YouTuber, Beast Games could also break many world records! 

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios said, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 10:21 IST
