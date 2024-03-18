 GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here | Gaming News
Sony's rumoured PS5 Pro could revolutionize gaming with superior GTA 6 performance, potentially overshadowing Microsoft's Xbox, according to recent leaks.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 11:59 IST
Get ready for a gaming revolution as rumours hint at Sony PS5 Pro's groundbreaking GTA 6 capabilities that will put others in shade. (Unsplash)

As the gaming community eagerly anticipates Rockstar Games highly awaited GTA 6, a recent leak has stirred excitement, hinting at the arrival of the next-gen PS5 Pro, potentially setting a new benchmark for gaming consoles. Scheduled for a speculated release later this year, just in time for the holiday season, the PS5 Pro could be the ultimate platform to experience the next instalment of the iconic franchise, according to insider reports.

Rumored Specifications and Technological Advancements

If the rumours hold true and GTA 6 meets its projected early 2025 launch window, Sony could claim the throne as the superior console for playing one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. The stakes are high, especially considering the monumental success of GTA 5 upon its release in 2013, underscoring the immense opportunity for Sony to dominate the gaming landscape once again, according to a report by Tom's Guide.

Also read: GTA 6 expected to set PS5 Pro benchmark, fans excited over potential gaming experience

Unlike many contemporary releases, Rockstar's plan to stagger the launch of GTA 6, favouring consoles initially over PC, further amplifies the significance of the upcoming PS5 Pro. This strategic move could tilt the scales heavily in Sony's favour, especially with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's dismissal of a mid-cycle refresh for the Xbox Series X or Series S, as expressed in a Bloomberg interview last summer.

Implications for the Gaming Industry

The speculated specs of the PS5 Pro, unveiled in a recent video by YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, are nothing short of groundbreaking. With a reported 67 teraflops of computing power, potentially powered by machine learning technology, the PS5 Pro could redefine the gaming experience, boasting graphical capabilities that rival top-tier gaming PCs. This leap in technical prowess not only positions Sony as a frontrunner but also underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology.

Also read: Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness

Sony's dominant market position, estimated at 2:1 over Xbox, already sets the stage for the PS5 to be the preferred platform for gaming enthusiasts. However, the introduction of the PS5 Pro adds another layer of appeal, offering players an enhanced gaming experience that could tip the scales even further in Sony's favour. With the cheaper Xbox Series S outselling its counterpart, the Series X, Sony recognises the need for a compelling sales pitch, and the PS5 Pro could be the game-changer it needs.

As the gaming industry braces for the arrival of GTA 6 and the next evolution of gaming consoles, all eyes are on Sony and its upcoming PS5 Pro. With the potential to redefine the gaming landscape, Sony is poised to solidify its position as the ultimate destination for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 11:59 IST
