 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8: All about the Fighter Ring event that you must know
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8: All about the Fighter Ring event that you must know

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8: Know all about the newly announced Fighter Ring event and grab the Bear Incarnate Bundle and the Bull Incarnate Bundle.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 08:39 IST
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8: Are you someone who likes to collect new in-game rewards and items to enhance your gaming experience? Then we have exciting news for you. Garena Free Fire introduces new gaming events which enable players to grab a chance to win exclusive themed rewards such as outfits, weapon skin, emotes, and much more. Now, Free Fire recently introduced the Fighter Ring event allows players to win and obtain a free Skyboard skin along with other exciting rewards. Know more about the BR New Season event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8: Fighter Ring event

The Free Fire Fighter Ring event was announced today, March 7, 2024, and it will stay live till March 20. This event will players a chance to get their hands on the Bear Incarnate Bundle and the Bull Incarnate Bundle costumes. According to the event, players can get these male costumes by sending their diamonds or by making a spin. For the spin, you will have to use 20 diamonds. However, for 11 spins you will only have to use 200 diamonds. You can also get Bear Incarnate Bundle, Bull Incarnate Bundle, Motorbike – Incarnational Speed, Scythe – Incarnation, and more rewards. Also, check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8 to grab freebies.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 8:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 08:39 IST
