Amidst EU’s DMA compliance, Apple axes Epic Games' developer account calling it ‘verifiably untrustworthy’

In a dramatic turn of events, Apple has officially severed ties with Epic Games by terminating its iOS developer account, branding the gaming giant as "verifiably untrustworthy." This latest move not only blocks Epic from releasing any games on iOS but also shatters its plans to introduce the Epic Games Store to Apple users in the European Union.

Epic, undeterred, declared in a blog post, "In terminating Epic's developer account, Apple is taking out one of the largest potential competitors to the Apple App Store." The clash intensifies, with Epic accusing Apple of stifling competition and setting a discouraging precedent for developers critical of their practices, Tomsguide reported.

EU's Digital Markets Act

This clash aligns with the European Union's enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), compelling Apple to open its doors to third-party app stores on iOS. Epic, seizing this opportunity, had intended to reintroduce Fortnite to iOS via its own app store. However, Apple's abrupt action has left Epic scrambling for alternatives, potentially reshaping how gamers access their favourite titles.

Fortnite's absence from iOS has been conspicuous since 2020, and despite the impending DMA, it seemed unlikely to return without a fierce battle between Apple and Epic. Now, Epic concedes that the ban prevents a unilateral return of Fortnite to iOS. However, the company is exploring the possibility of delivering Fortnite through other third-party app stores, though the specifics remain unknown.

The ban also dashes Epic's hopes of launching its Epic Games Store on iOS, which promised gamers an alternative to Apple's oversight. While Epic may collaborate with other app stores to widen its reach, Apple's ability to block these avenues remains uncertain.

The DMA's enforcement potentially loosens Apple's grip on iOS, enabling developers to explore alternatives beyond the stringent App Store regulations. As the battle unfolds, questions arise about Apple's control over third-party app stores and whether it could impede their access, raising concerns about potential loopholes in Apple's strategy.

As of now, the U.S.-Epic feud primarily impacts European users under DMA regulations. American iPhone users need not anticipate third-party app stores or Fortnite's return anytime soon. The battle between Apple and Epic continues, leaving the tech world watching closely for the next twist in this ongoing saga.