Google Calendar hidden features: Know how to smartly use the Google Workspace app

Google has several workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and others. However, one of the most used apps is the Google Calendar where users can schedule their events and set reminders. However, it's more than just a Calendar app as it offers several exciting which many users are not aware of. If you want to be more productive at work and want to stay on top of your tasks, then check out these hidden Google Calendar features.

Also read: Google Keep: How to effectively use this free app to get work done smartly

How to effectively use the Google Calendar

Did you know you can set your working hours in Google Calendar? Simply go to the settings and locate “Working Hours.” Now set your desired timeline so other users see when you are available.

Google Calendar also comes with a hidden task manager where users can create their to-do lists. Go to “My Calendars” and click on “Tasks” to add your to-dos.

Also read: Google Photos to let everyone use Magic Editor and other AI tools for free, even if you don't have a Pixel smartphone

Google Calendar can generate a user's daily agenda. The calendar has a feature where it emails user their day agenda based on their scheduled events and tasks. Go to settings and locate “Settings for my calendar” then simply click on your name. Then turn on the toggle alongside “Daily Agenda.”

Google also enable users to access the Calender when user are not connected to the internet. Users can easily access the offline version of the Google Calendar and check their scheduled events.

If you are someone who has a very busy schedule, then you can always share your Google Calendar with your friends and colleagues so they can schedule meetings based on your free slots.

Also read: Top 5 AI-powered online rewriting tools: From QuillBot to Google Bard

These are some of the used Google Calendar features, which many of the users are not aware of. You can try out the mentioned features and examine how they simplify your work schedules and improve your overall productivity. While you may find several other calendar apps, but Google provides free usage and penalty of useful features which may bring ease to your workspace and teams.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!