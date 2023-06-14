Last chance to change demographic details in Aadhaar Card for FREE! Do it this way

UIDAI is currently offering a free service to update your Aadhaar card details online. The scheme began on March 15 and is set to end today, June 14! Therefore, it is your last chance to change your Aadhaar details such as name, demographic details and address free of cost. The same can also be done by visiting any nearest Aadhaar enrollment center or Aadhaar Seva Kendra, but you will have to pay a fee. Citizens can update their Proof of Identity and Proof of Residence by paying a prescribed fee and submitting supporting documents.

What is Aadhaar card and why should you update it?

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the Aadhaar card, which is a 12-digit individual identification number to its citizens. It is an essential document that can be used for identification purposes while applying for various documents like driving licenses, passports, voter IDs, and more as well as to avail of certain government schemes.

Aadhaar Card updation is mandatory in case of any change in any demographic or biometric information. So, if you have recently changed your mobile number, know how to change it online.

How to change demographic details in Aadhaar

Step 1:

Go to the official website of UIDAI or click on the link- https://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2:

Then you need to click on ‘My Aadhaar‘ tab.

Step 3:

Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar‘ and then click on ‘Update Demographics Data Online‘.

Step 4:

As you will click on update demographics a new page will open. You will have to click on ‘Proceed to Aadhaar Update'.

Step 5:

You will then have to provide your Aadhaar Number and Captcha for verification.

Step 6:

As you will provide the required details, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7:

You will have to enter the OTP in the box and click on ‘Login‘.

Step 8:

Now, you will have to make all the required changes and upload the relevant documents like a Ration card, voter ID card, Driver's License, etc.

Step 9:

Next, you will be asked to make a payment of Rs. 50. As of now, you are not required to pay any fee.

Step 10:

The changes will be made successfully and you will receive a confirmation receipt.