How to customise and use the Action Button on iPhone efficiently: Step-by-step guide

Want to know about how to customise the Action button on your new iPhone? Discover how to personalise its functions and enhance your device's functionality with these simple steps.

| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 13:38 IST
Want to customise your iPhone’s Action button? Follow these simple steps to personalise its functions. (Apple/YouTube)

Apple has introduced the Action button with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max last year. The feature is now also available on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, bringing the functionality to all new non-Pro models.

The Action button offers a quick and easy way to access essential features. With just a tap, you can activate the camera, flashlight, or controls, toggle between Ring and Silent modes, identify music using Shazam, or access Voice Memos, Focus, Translate, and accessibility options like Magnifier. You can also use the button for Shortcuts and in-app functions, like locking or unlocking your car.

Here's a step-by-step guide to customising the Action button:

1. Access iPhone Settings: Tap the "Settings" icon on your iPhone's home screen.

2. Find Accessibility Options: Scroll down the Settings menu and choose "Accessibility."

3. Select Action Button: Under "Physical and Motor," tap "Action Button."

Next, choose the actions you want to assign:

  • Accessibility Shortcuts: Access features like VoiceOver, Zoom, or AssistiveTouch.
  • App Shortcuts: Launch specific app actions directly.
  • Camera: Take photos or start video recording.
  • Flashlight: Toggle the flashlight on or off.
  • Lock Screen: Lock your iPhone immediately.
  • Mute: Switch the mute function on or off.
  • VoiceOver: Enable or disable VoiceOver.
  • Zoom: Activate or deactivate Zoom.

You can also set different actions for double-tap and triple-tap. Adjust these settings under "Action Button."

Additionally, Apple has introduced a new Camera Control button in the iPhone 16 models. This dedicated button allows users to capture photos and videos without using the screen or volume buttons. It operates similarly to a DSLR's capture button: a light press focuses, a full press takes a photo, and holding it starts video recording. Users can adjust camera settings, like zoom, by sliding their finger on the button.

The Camera Control button will also integrate with a new visual intelligence feature on the iPhone 16. This feature, akin to Google Lens, lets users point their phone at a restaurant and, using the Camera Control button, obtain details about the menu and hours.

