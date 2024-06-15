How to tell if you've been blocked on Instagram: 7 Sneaky ways to uncover the truth

Are you wondering whether someone has blocked you on Instagram or simply vanished from the platform? Instagram, owned by Meta, doesn't send out notifications for blocks, leaving users to play detective. But fear not, there are several tricks you can employ to uncover the truth.

Here's 7 techniques to find out whether you've been blocked on Instagram.

1. Search Function

If you can't find someone's profile using the search function, they might have blocked you or changed their username. Remember, if the profile is private, you'll need to send a follow request to view their content.

Also read: boAt Xtend Plus to Noise ColorFit Pro - Top 5 smartwatches to gift your dad this Father's Day

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Use Another Account

Log in with a secondary account or ask a friend to search for the user in question. If they appear in the results from another account, you might be blocked.

3. Visit Their Profile on the Web

Type in the user's profile link (instagram.com/username) directly into your browser. If you encounter an error message saying the page isn't available, it's likely you've been blocked.

Also read: Apple Eyes Best Week Since 2021 on Bet AI iPhones Are Must-Haves

4. Mention or Tag Them

Attempt to mention or tag the user in a post. If you can't tag them, it's a strong indication of being blocked.

5. Check for Past Mentions

Review past conversations and comments. If you can't access their profile through past interactions, they might have blocked you.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review: Foldable marvel with a price tag of ₹1,59,999

6. Attempt to Follow Again

If you're unsure whether you've been blocked, try following the user again. If the "follow" button reverts to "follow" after a few seconds, you've likely been blocked.

7. Check Direct Messages

Open a conversation with the user in the Direct Messages section. If their username appears without a profile picture and you can't view their posts or follow them from there, it's probable that you've been blocked.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000

By following these steps, you can better understand your interactions on Instagram and determine whether someone has blocked you or simply disappeared from the platform.