OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000
Best camera phones under Rs.30,000: Check out the list of smartphones in the mid-range segment that are perfect for photography.
Products included in this article
Best camera phones under Rs.30000: In search of the best camera smartphone in the mid-range segment? While looking for a smartphone that excels in all segments is not as easy as it looks. However, nowadays smartphone brands have been stepping up their game in providing premium-like features in the mid-range segment. Therefore, check out this list of best camera-centric smartphones under Rs.30000 from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and more.
List of Best Selling Products
Best camera phones under Rs.30,000
Vivo V30e: It is one of the newly launched mid-range smartphones from Vivo which comes with unique camera features. The Vivo V30e features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. The smartphone offers different shooting modes such as Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), SuperMoon, and more. On the front, the Vivo V30e comes with a 50 MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+: This smartphone comes with a unique design and a waterproof back panel. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup that consists of a 200MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a2MP macro camera. Additionally, it offers 4x lossless in-sensor zoom. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera that captures amazing selfies.
OnePlus Nord CE 4: The smartphone was launched this year with exceptional performance and camera capabilities. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Tecno Camon 30: This smartphone is the new mid-range offering from Tecno that offers great camera capabilities. The Tecno Camon 30 features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 50MP autofocus camera, making your selfies look attractive and high quality.
Realme 12 Pro+: This smartphone was launched last year and gained much recognition in the performance and the camera segment. Its camera features include a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie shooter.
