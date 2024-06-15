 OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000 | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000

Best camera phones under Rs.30,000: Check out the list of smartphones in the mid-range segment that are perfect for photography.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 15 2024, 08:00 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000
OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, and more camera smartphones under Rs.30000. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Products included in this article

16% OFF
Vivo V30e 5G Smartphone (Velvet Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(6)
₹27,510 ₹32,999
Buy now 7% OFF
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (Fusion Purple, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | World's First Mediatek 7200 Ultra 5G | 200MP Hi-Res Camera | 1.5K Curved AMOLED | 120W HyperCharge
(320)
₹34,999 ₹37,999
Buy now
Oneplus Nord CE4 (Celadon Marble, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(1,903)
₹24,999
Buy now 17% OFF
TECNO CAMON 30 5G (16GB*+256GB) | 100MP OIS Mode + 50MP Auto Focus Selfie | 6.78" LTPS AMOLED Display | MediaTek Dimensity 7020 | 5000mAh Battery & 33W Charger | Basaltic Dark
(59)
₹22,999 ₹27,999
Buy now 21% OFF
realme 12 Pro+ 5G (Navigator Beige, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP Periscope + 50MP Sony IMX 890 OIS Camera + 8MP | 32MP Selfie Camera | 67W Super VOOC Charge
(29)
₹29,899 ₹37,999
Buy now

Best camera phones under Rs.30000: In search of the best camera smartphone in the mid-range segment? While looking for a smartphone that excels in all segments is not as easy as it looks. However, nowadays smartphone brands have been stepping up their game in providing premium-like features in the mid-range segment. Therefore, check out this list of best camera-centric smartphones under Rs.30000 from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and more.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Vivo V30e 5G Smartphone (Velvet Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5/5 ₹ 27,510
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (Fusion Purple, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | World's First Mediatek 7200 Ultra 5G | 200MP Hi-Res Camera | 1.5K Curved AMOLED | 120W HyperCharge 3.8/5 ₹ 34,999
Oneplus Nord CE4 (Celadon Marble, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.2/5 ₹ 24,999
TECNO CAMON 30 5G (16GB*+256GB) | 100MP OIS Mode + 50MP Auto Focus Selfie | 6.78" LTPS AMOLED Display | MediaTek Dimensity 7020 | 5000mAh Battery & 33W Charger | Basaltic Dark 3.8/5 ₹ 22,999
realme 12 Pro+ 5G (Navigator Beige, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.7" 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display | 64MP Periscope + 50MP Sony IMX 890 OIS Camera + 8MP | 32MP Selfie Camera | 67W Super VOOC Charge 3.7/5 ₹ 29,899

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under Rs.25,000

Best camera phones under Rs.30,000

Vivo V30e: It is one of the newly launched mid-range smartphones from Vivo which comes with unique camera features. The Vivo V30e features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. The smartphone offers different shooting modes such as Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), SuperMoon, and more. On the front, the Vivo V30e comes with a 50 MP selfie camera.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under Rs.25,000

Best camera phones under Rs.30,000

Vivo V30e: It is one of the newly launched mid-range smartphones from Vivo which comes with unique camera features. The Vivo V30e features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. The smartphone offers different shooting modes such as Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), SuperMoon, and more. On the front, the Vivo V30e comes with a 50 MP selfie camera.

B0D35GJPQQ-1

Also read: Vivo V30e 5G Review

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: This smartphone comes with a unique design and a waterproof back panel. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup that consists of a 200MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a2MP macro camera. Additionally, it offers 4x lossless in-sensor zoom. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera that captures amazing selfies.

B0CRQ8874B-2

OnePlus Nord CE 4: The smartphone was launched this year with exceptional performance and camera capabilities. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

B0CX58MTNN-3

Also read: Realme GT 6T review

Tecno Camon 30: This smartphone is the new mid-range offering from Tecno that offers great camera capabilities. The Tecno Camon 30 features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a 50MP autofocus camera, making your selfies look attractive and high quality.

B0D1CS3NX1-4

Realme 12 Pro+: This smartphone was launched last year and gained much recognition in the performance and the camera segment. Its camera features include a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor, a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 32MP selfie shooter.

B0CSWNZFJP-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 08:00 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4, Vivo V30e, Realme 12 Pro Plus, more: Check out best camera phones under Rs.30,000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets