boAt Xtend Plus to Noise ColorFit Pro - Top 5 smartwatches to gift your dad this Father’s day

Father's Day is an opportunity to show appreciation for the man who has always prioritised your needs and taught you important values. This year, consider gifting him a smartwatch to help him manage his time and monitor his health. Here are five options to consider.

1. boAt Xtend Plus

The boAt Xtend Plus smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display in a square dial, providing a comprehensive touch experience. It has a peak brightness of 700 nits for visibility in bright daylight and an Always On Display feature. The battery lasts up to two days with Bluetooth calling and seven days on standby. It offers over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking. The advanced Bluetooth calling ensures a strong, reliable connection, and there are numerous watch faces available to match different styles.

2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368*448 pixel resolution. It includes Always On Display watch faces and a fully functional digital crown for easy navigation. The Tru Sync function provides a steady and quick calling connection, and the Noise Buzz feature includes a dial pad, call logs, and contact saving. Gesture control allows screen management with palm covering and double-tap actions. The smartwatch has a 7-day battery life and can be quickly charged with Instacharge.

3. Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch

The Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch offers a 1.69-inch large display screen with touch and control features. Alexa's built-in voice assistant can set reminders, alarms, and add items to shopping lists. The battery life extends up to 10 days. The health suite includes a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, and menstrual tracker. The stress and sleep monitor tracks stress levels and sleep quality. With over 100 unique watch faces and 10+ sports modes, the watch is also 5 ATM water resistant and comes with replaceable straps.

4. Pebble Cosmos Vault

The Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch features a 3.63 cm (1.43”) AMOLED display with 600 NITS brightness and an Always On display for visibility in bright sunlight. Bluetooth connectivity keeps the device accessible during activities. The updated health suite monitors heart rate and other vital signs. The multi-sports mode tracks various activities and enhances performance. This smartwatch helps maintain health and style.

5. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch has a 1.45-inch AMOLED display and offers a variety of watch faces. It includes health features such as heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring. The battery life extends up to 12 days. It supports over 150 sports modes and has built-in GPS. The device also features music storage and playback, making it a versatile option for various activities.

This Father's Day, choose a smartwatch that suits your dad's needs and preferences, ensuring he stays connected and healthy.