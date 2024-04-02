How to use Vanish mode on Instagram: A guide to disappearing chats

Instagram's vanish mode offers users a convenient way to send disappearing messages, photos, videos, and other content within Instagram Direct Messages (DMs). This feature automatically removes shared text and media once someone exits the chat or turns off vanish mode. To utilize vanish mode, users need to update to Messenger features on Instagram, with the functionality introduced in 2020.

Also Read: Instagram's Threads now lets users save drafts, snap photos within the app

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to activate or deactivate vanish mode in Instagram DMs:

How to use Vanish mode on Instagram

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the paper airplane icon (send) or the messenger icon located in the top right corner of your feed.

Step 3: Select the chat where you want to enable vanish mode.

Step 4: Inside the chat, swipe up to activate vanish mode.

Step 5: To disable vanish mode, swipe up again within the chat.

Also Read: Instagram update brings new DM features!

About Vanish mode

Whenever a user sends a message in vanish mode, Instagram notifies them. Similarly, users receive notifications if they receive a new message outside of vanish mode. It's important to note the following when using vanish mode:

- Disappearing messages cannot be copied, saved, or forwarded.

- Only Instagram accounts you've connected with can send messages in vanish mode. Message requests from unfamiliar accounts are not possible.

- Vanish mode is exclusive to Instagram chats and cannot be used in group chats or with Messenger or Facebook accounts. Additionally, certain professional accounts may not receive messages in vanish mode.

While vanish mode offers a sense of privacy, users should exercise caution and only engage in vanish mode chats with trusted individuals. Despite Instagram's notification system for screenshots, recipients can still capture disappearing messages using external devices before they vanish. It's advisable to remain mindful of the potential for screenshots or recordings, ensuring sensitive information isn't shared via vanish mode unless absolutely necessary.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!