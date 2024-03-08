Instagram’s Threads now lets users save drafts, snap photos within the app; Know what's new

Threads, the social media app akin to Twitter, is stepping up its game by introducing two highly anticipated features - the ability to save drafts and snap photos directly within the app. This update, announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, aims to enhance user experience and streamline the process of sharing thoughts and moments seamlessly.

New features on Threads

The rollout of these features follows a period of testing with a select group of users and represents a response to user demands for increased functionality. Mosseri emphasized that these additions are tailored to cater to the evolving needs of the Threads community, making it easier for users to express themselves on the platform, reported TechCrunch.

With the introduction of draft-saving capability, Threads users now have the flexibility to compose posts at their leisure and save them for later. This feature aligns Threads more closely with its competitor X, which has long offered the convenience of saving multiple drafts. However, Threads currently allows for the storage of only one draft at a time.

Additionally, the app now enables users to capture photos directly within the platform, eliminating the need to switch between different applications. By simply tapping the camera icon in the composer, users can snap a photo and choose to share it instantly or save it for later use. This streamlined process enhances spontaneity and removes barriers to content creation.

The introduction of these features coincides with speculation that X may adopt Threads' carousel format for displaying images, hinting at a potential shift in image presentation on the rival platform.

About Threads

Threads has been steadily evolving since its launch in July 2023, introducing new features such as bookmarking, trending topics, and cross-posting from Facebook. These updates demonstrate the app's commitment to staying competitive and meeting the diverse needs of its user base.

The latest additions to Threads reflect a proactive approach to enhancing user experience and solidifying the app's position as a formidable contender in the social media landscape. With the ability to save drafts and capture photos within the app, Threads empowers users to share their ideas and moments with greater ease and efficiency.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!