How to withdraw EPF online for buying a new house: Step-by-step guide and key requirements

Know how to withdraw your EPF online for buying a house, including eligibility criteria, required documents, and step-by-step instructions for a smooth process.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2024, 16:00 IST
How to withdraw PF online
How to withdraw your EPF online for buying a house with this simple step-by-step guide. (Pexels)

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory savings scheme designed to provide financial support to employees after retirement. While the scheme primarily serves as a retirement fund, it also allows early withdrawals for specific purposes, such as purchasing a new house. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to withdraw your PF online for buying a property.

EPF Overview

The EPF is funded by contributions from both employees and employers, each contributing 12 percent of the employee's basic salary. The fund accrues interest annually, helping employees build a financial cushion for retirement. Employees can withdraw their EPF funds under certain conditions before retirement, including for buying a house.

Also read
Methods for EPF Withdrawal

There are two ways to withdraw PF for purchasing a home:

  1. Online Withdrawal: The online method streamlines the process, removing the need for employer verification.
  2. Offline Withdrawal: Employees can use a Composite Claim Form, available in two versions:
  • Aadhaar-linked: If the Aadhaar and bank details are linked to the UAN, employees can submit the form directly to the EPFO office.
  • Non-Aadhaar linked: If details aren't linked, the employer's verification is required along with the form submission.

Pre-requisites for Online Withdrawal

Before applying, ensure the following:

  • UAN is activated with a working mobile number.
  • KYC details, including Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information, are linked to the UAN.

Steps for Online EPF Withdrawal

  1. Visit the UAN portal and log in using your credentials.
  2. Go to the ‘Manage' section and verify your KYC details.
  3. In the ‘Online Services' section, select ‘Claim (Form-31,19,10C&10D)'.
  4. Confirm your bank account details.
  5. Choose the claim type (full or partial withdrawal) and select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)'.
  6. Provide the withdrawal purpose, amount, and address.
  7. Submit the application and upload the required documents.

Documents Required

  • UAN
  • Bank account details
  • Identity and address proof
  • Cancelled cheque with IFSC code

How to Track Your Withdrawal Status

To track your withdrawal, log into the UAN portal and select ‘Track Claim Status'. Enter the reference number to check the progress.

Contact Information for Assistance

  • Toll-free: 14470
  • Missed call for EPF details: 9966044425
  • SMS balance enquiry: Send "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899
  • Email: employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in

By following the steps above, you can easily withdraw your EPF to fund the purchase of a new home, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 16:00 IST
