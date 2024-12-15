How to withdraw EPF online for buying a new house: Step-by-step guide and key requirements

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a mandatory savings scheme designed to provide financial support to employees after retirement. While the scheme primarily serves as a retirement fund, it also allows early withdrawals for specific purposes, such as purchasing a new house. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to withdraw your PF online for buying a property.

EPF Overview

The EPF is funded by contributions from both employees and employers, each contributing 12 percent of the employee's basic salary. The fund accrues interest annually, helping employees build a financial cushion for retirement. Employees can withdraw their EPF funds under certain conditions before retirement, including for buying a house.

Methods for EPF Withdrawal

There are two ways to withdraw PF for purchasing a home:

Online Withdrawal: The online method streamlines the process, removing the need for employer verification. Offline Withdrawal: Employees can use a Composite Claim Form, available in two versions:

Aadhaar-linked: If the Aadhaar and bank details are linked to the UAN, employees can submit the form directly to the EPFO office.

If the Aadhaar and bank details are linked to the UAN, employees can submit the form directly to the EPFO office. Non-Aadhaar linked: If details aren't linked, the employer's verification is required along with the form submission.

Pre-requisites for Online Withdrawal

Before applying, ensure the following:

UAN is activated with a working mobile number.

KYC details, including Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information, are linked to the UAN.

Steps for Online EPF Withdrawal

Visit the UAN portal and log in using your credentials. Go to the ‘Manage' section and verify your KYC details. In the ‘Online Services' section, select ‘Claim (Form-31,19,10C&10D)'. Confirm your bank account details. Choose the claim type (full or partial withdrawal) and select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)'. Provide the withdrawal purpose, amount, and address. Submit the application and upload the required documents.

Documents Required

UAN

Bank account details

Identity and address proof

Cancelled cheque with IFSC code

How to Track Your Withdrawal Status

To track your withdrawal, log into the UAN portal and select ‘Track Claim Status'. Enter the reference number to check the progress.

Contact Information for Assistance

Toll-free: 14470

Missed call for EPF details: 9966044425

SMS balance enquiry: Send "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899

Email: employeefeedback@epfindia.gov.in

By following the steps above, you can easily withdraw your EPF to fund the purchase of a new home, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process.