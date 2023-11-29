Icon
Home How To HSSC Group D CET result 2023 to be declared online soon! Here is how to check score

HSSC Group D CET result 2023 to be declared online soon! Here is how to check score

HSSC Group D CET result 2023 will soon be made available to candidates online. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 14:20 IST
Icon
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
HSSC Group D CET result 2023
icon View all Images
HSSC Group D CET result 2023 to be announced online soon! Know how to check your score. (Pexels)

HSSC Group D CET result 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to announce the HSSC Group D CET result 2023 any moment now. The group D Common Eligibility Test was conducted in collaboration with NTA and the answer key window was closed on November 13. Now, the results will be declared any time online. HSSC announced 13536 vacancies for which over 13,75,151 candidates registered for the CET exam. The HSSC Group D CET exam was conducted in 798 centres in Haryana and Chandigarh.

HSSC and NTA have not shared any information regarding the result announcement, however, the group D Common Eligibility Test result will likely be published online on the official website hssc.gov.in soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to keep an eye on the website for the latest news and updates about the result declaration. As soon as the result will be declared, a new result line will appear on the website. Check how you can access the HSSC Group D CET result 2023.

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results to be out soon! Know where to check scores online

How to check HSSC Group D CET result 2023

  • Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), hssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, you will find the “HSSC Group D CET Result” link after the results are announced.
  • Click on the link, now you will be directed to a separate page where you will have to fill in your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.
  • Submit the credentials, and now your HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 will appear in front of your screen.
  • Ensure that your result is correct and download it for your records.
  • Lastly, save your result in a secure location.

Also read: CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

While checking your result, keep your hall ticket or admit card handy to fill in the credentials correctly. Any mistake in the information will restrict the access to view the result. Also, you just may face problems with the website due to heavy traffic, so give a 5 to 10-minute pause after each login attempt. All the best for your results!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 14:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon