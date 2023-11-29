HSSC Group D CET result 2023 to be declared online soon! Here is how to check score

HSSC Group D CET result 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to announce the HSSC Group D CET result 2023 any moment now. The group D Common Eligibility Test was conducted in collaboration with NTA and the answer key window was closed on November 13. Now, the results will be declared any time online. HSSC announced 13536 vacancies for which over 13,75,151 candidates registered for the CET exam. The HSSC Group D CET exam was conducted in 798 centres in Haryana and Chandigarh.

HSSC and NTA have not shared any information regarding the result announcement, however, the group D Common Eligibility Test result will likely be published online on the official website hssc.gov.in soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to keep an eye on the website for the latest news and updates about the result declaration. As soon as the result will be declared, a new result line will appear on the website. Check how you can access the HSSC Group D CET result 2023.

Also read: UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results to be out soon! Know where to check scores online

How to check HSSC Group D CET result 2023

Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, you will find the “HSSC Group D CET Result” link after the results are announced.

Click on the link, now you will be directed to a separate page where you will have to fill in your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Submit the credentials, and now your HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 will appear in front of your screen.

Ensure that your result is correct and download it for your records.

Lastly, save your result in a secure location.

Also read: CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

While checking your result, keep your hall ticket or admit card handy to fill in the credentials correctly. Any mistake in the information will restrict the access to view the result. Also, you just may face problems with the website due to heavy traffic, so give a 5 to 10-minute pause after each login attempt. All the best for your results!