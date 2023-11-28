UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results to be out soon! Know where to check scores online

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Examination (CSE) mains exams for candidates who cleared the preliminary round. The CSE Mains 2023 was scheduled for September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. Now, it is expected that UPSC will soon be announcing the main results on its official website. After clearing the CSE Mains 2023, the selected candidates will be invited to the interview round before their final selection.

According to the reports, over 14,624 candidates appeared for the UPSC CSE Mains 2023 exam. Now, the candidates are waiting for the results to be declared soon. As of now, UPSC has not revealed any date and time for the result declaration. However, it will soon appear on their official website of upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye out for the result as it can be declared at any moment. Additionally, keep your admit card in hand while checking the result as you will have to enter your credentials such as roll number, application number, date of birth, etc as part of verification. Once the result is out, the website may slow down due to heavy traffic, so keep calm and try to log in after some time to get access to your scores.

Check how candidates can access their UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results online.

How to check UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results

Visit the official website of UPSC, which is upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, there will be a new link available for “UPSC CSE Mains results”, click on the link.

Now, click on the Examination Final Results

A new page will appear in front of your screen where the PDF of the result will appear.

Now, simply download the PDF and save it in a secure location.

Also, if you're unable to find your name on the PDF list, then press Ctrl+F and type your name in the box, then you will be automatically directed to your name with your score.