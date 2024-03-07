 Joplin app: Keep your notes organized and to-do list updated - here are 5 easy ways | How-to
Home How To Joplin app: Keep your notes organized and to-do list updated - here are 5 easy ways

Joplin app: Keep your notes organized and to-do list updated - here are 5 easy ways

Looking for a useful note-taking tool? Check out the Joplin app and know how it can help you organize your notes and to-do lists effectively.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 13:03 IST
Want to create digital handwritten notes with pen and paper-like experience? Try the Goodnotes app
Joplin app
1/6 Goodnotes is a note-taking app for Android that enables users to create digital notebooks. You can create your own personalized handwritten notes on your Android devices which reduces the use of paper. Additionally, you can organize your notebooks digitally so you won't have to carry heavy backpacks. (Pexels)
Joplin app
2/6 The note-taking apps enable users to create unlimited digital notebooks with as many pages as they want. Users can create multiple types of context in a single note page such as handwriting, typed text, images, sketches, photos, screenshots, and more. It makes the note-making process more creative and interesting. (Pexels)
Joplin app
3/6 The app provides various editing as well as note-taking tools. These tools enable users to get a pen-paper-like experience. It includes tools such as pen, eraser, highlighter, shape, lasso, image, and more. The pen tool might seem interesting to users as it provides different pens such as fountain pen, ball pen, and brush pen.
Joplin app
4/6 The app also provides a number of templates such as Blank Paper, Ruled Paper, Cornell Paper, Checklists, To-dos, Planners, Music Paper, and more. Additionally, users can also customize the template as per their requirements. This enables users to create notes in their own creative ways.   (Pexels)
Joplin app
5/6 Goodnotes also allow users to search their saved notebooks, PDFs, notes, and other documents just by typing the name. Additionally, users can also mark their library documents as “Faviorates” to get easy access to their important documents. (Pexels)
Joplin app
6/6 The note-taking app also helps improve productivity as it allows you to easily import and export notes, slides, and content directly from Goodnotes. Furthermore, it also enables users to sign the PDFs and fill out forms. You can also utilize the app for work collaboration and brainstorming.  (Pexels)
Know all about the Joplin app here and manage notes without any hassles. (unsplash)

Bored of collecting notes on a notepad? Worry no more because the Joplin app is here to help. Gone are the days when we used to collect notes on paper and pen. Now, there are multiple note-taking apps available in the market that you can choose from and Joplin is one app that makes the task very simple and easy. The Joplin app not only collects your notes but also syncs them to other devices for easy accessibility. Additionally, the app offers various intuitive tools to make note-taking fun and attractive. Know more about the Joplin app.

What is the Joplin app?

Joplin is an open-source note-taking app that is designed for users who frequently create notes and to-do lists. It keeps the notes safe and secure and enables users to access their written thoughts from any preferred device. The written notes are End-To-End Encrypted, therefore, no one can get access to your personal files. Additionally, the app comes with a simple yet intuitive interface, making it easy for users to navigate through the app and sync it with other devices as well. Know how you can organize your notes with the Joplin app.

Also read: AI-powered Crafts app: From note-taking to personal organizer, know what this productivity tool can do

How the Joplin app helps users stay organized

  • With Joplin, users can create a notebook for creating long-form notes and documents and organize them for personal and professional use.
  • The Joplin app allows you to add Images, videos, PDFs and audio files to the notes so users can access them in one place. It also enables users to add diagrams and take photos directly from the app.
  • With Joplin Cloud, users can sync their notes and can easily share them with friends, family or colleagues via URL for effective collaboration.
  • With Full-text search, users can quickly access the finding they are looking for from their saved notes and documents.
  • Users can also save web pages as notes with the Joplin web clipper. It also allows users to take screenshots from your browser which is available for Firefox and Chrome.

Also read: Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India; Know features, specs and more

Note that the Joplin cloud is a subscription-based feature. The plan starts from 2.40 euros per month, while the team version is priced at 6.69 euros per month. These plans can also be purchased on a yearly subscription basis.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 13:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets