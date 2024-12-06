Latest Tech News How To Netflix secret Christmas movie codes: Unlock hidden holiday gems with these simple steps

Netflix secret Christmas movie codes: Unlock hidden holiday gems with these simple steps

Tired of endless scrolling for Christmas movies on Netflix? Unlock hidden festive gems with these secret codes and dive straight into your holiday movie marathon.

Netflix secret Christmas movie codes
Know how to easily unlock Netflix’s hidden Christmas movie genres using secret codes for a festive movie marathon. (Netflix )

The holiday season brings a rush of Christmas cheer, and Netflix is no stranger to offering a massive collection of festive films. But with so many options available, navigating through them can be daunting. Thankfully, Netflix has a hidden feature that helps you bypass the clutter - secret codes that unlock specific holiday genres. These codes provide a direct path to everything from classic holiday films to quirky comedies, making it easier than ever to find the perfect movie for your mood. Here's a guide on how to use these Netflix codes, ensuring you spend less time searching and more time enjoying your favorite Christmas films.

Netflix's Secret Christmas Movie Codes for 2024

Netflix's extensive library includes numerous Christmas categories, but not all are visible through simple browsing. To access these hidden gems, you need the correct codes. While Netflix might deactivate some codes from time to time, the majority remain functional for users.

Here's a list of some popular Netflix codes for Christmas movies:

  • Christmas Comedy Movies – 1474015
  • Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527
  • Christmas Movies – 1393372
  • Feel-good Romantic Christmas Movies – 1415060
  • Romantic Christmas Comedy Movies – 1475072
  • Festive Favourites – 107985
  • Christmas Family Movies – 81622297
  • Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
  • In the Mood for Holiday Romance – 81946036
  • Feel-Good Christmas Films – 1418977
  • Christmas Family Comedy Movies – 1393373
  • In the Mood for a Festive Soundtrack – 81946029
  • Start Your Holidays Here – 81946034
  • Festive Season – 2300352
  • Festive Family Fun – 81351538
  • Festive Fun – 393181
While this list includes some of the most popular codes, Netflix may add more categories over time. So, if you can't find your perfect movie this year, don't hesitate to check back next season for fresh festive options.

Here's how you can use this codes:

1. On a computer or laptop: Replace the "XXXXX" in the following URL with the code you want to use. For example: 

2. https://www.netflix.com/browse/m/genre/XXXXX

3. On a TV: Type the code directly into the Netflix search bar. Most codes work, but if you encounter issues, try using an alternate code.

