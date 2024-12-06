Friday OTT releases: From Jigra, Agni to Biggest Heist Ever- 5 new movies and series to stream now

Friday OTT watchlist: This Friday, December 6, 2024, marks the arrival of several exciting OTT releases that will keep you entertained all weekend. Whether you're in the mood for action, drama, or festive fun, this list has something for every viewer. Here are five new titles you can stream on various platforms.

1. Jigra – Netflix

The action-packed thriller Jigra follows Satya, a young woman determined to rescue her brother from a foreign prison. Wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, Satya's journey is filled with high stakes and intense action. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Stream it on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.



Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan blockbuster to stream on…

2. Agni – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Agni presents the story of a firefighter forced to work with his estranged brother-in-law to save a city threatened by a deadly fire. The movie, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, delivers a thrilling narrative. Agni is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 6, 2024.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

Also read: Pushpa 2 OTT release date: Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster leaked online on Filmyzilla, to stream…

3. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter – Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter brings festive cheer with her Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. The pop star, known for her hit song "Espresso," will perform a mix of holiday favorites and original songs. Featuring guest appearances by Sean Astin and Cara Delevingne, this special will stream on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

4. Maeri – Zee5

Maeri tells the compelling story of Tara, a mother who seeks justice for her daughter after a brutal assault. When the system fails her, Tara takes matters into her own hands. This intense series, set to premiere on Zee5 on December 6, 2024, promises a gripping and emotional journey.



Also read: The Sabarmati Report OTT release: Know when and where to watch Vikrant Massey's latest film

5. Biggest Heist Ever – Netflix

Biggest Heist Ever is a documentary that explores one of the largest heists in history. The story centers on the criminal duo, Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde, who managed to steal millions. With an IMDb rating of 6.2, this thrilling documentary dives deep into their high-risk crime. Watch it on Netflix starting December 6, 2024.

For those looking for more content, OTTplay offers access to over 37 OTT platforms and 500+ live TV channels for just Rs. 149 – perfect for a weekend of unlimited entertainment.