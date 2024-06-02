Streamline your health data: How to use Google Health Connect for seamless integration across platforms

Navigating health and fitness data across multiple platforms and devices can be daunting. But fear not, as Google has unveiled a solution to streamline this process: Google Health Connect. Wondering what it is and how to make the most of it? Here's a breakdown.

What is Google Health Connect?

Launched at I/O 2022 in collaboration with Samsung, Health Connect serves as a centralised hub for consolidating data from various health and fitness platforms. This enables supported services to access and utilise the data as needed, bridging compatibility gaps between different devices and platforms.

Also read: Microsoft's Phone Link app now allows text extraction from photos: Here's how to use it

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Since its beta phase, Health Connect has evolved significantly. With the March 2023 Pixel update, it became preinstalled on newer Pixel phones and integrated into Android 14 as an official system app.

Initially, the list of supported platforms was limited, but it has expanded rapidly. Some notable platforms include Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and MyFitnessPal, among others.

Also read: Efficient home cooling: 10 Tech tips to lower energy bills and beat summer heat waves

Data Types Supported by Health Connect

Health Connect accommodates a wide range of health-tracking metrics and data types, covering everything from activity and vitals to nutrition and sleep. Some supported metrics include heart rate, distance travelled, nutrition intake, and sleep patterns.

However, certain metrics like ECG readings and training recovery data are not supported, alongside some service-exclusive metrics.

Who Can Benefit from Google Health Connect?

Health Connect is particularly beneficial for individuals who utilise multiple devices from different brands or rely on various services to track their health and fitness data. It offers interoperability between supported apps, allowing users to seamlessly sync and view their data across different platforms.

Setting Up and Using Google Health Connect

Setting up Health Connect is straightforward, especially for Pixel users. Simply navigate to Settings > Apps > Health Connect to get started. For non-Pixel users, the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Once installed, users can easily connect their preferred apps to Health Connect by granting necessary permissions. For instance, Samsung Health users can link their accounts by following a few simple steps within the app settings.

Also read: Want to update your Facebook name? Here's how to navigate the process smoothly, whether on iPhone or desktop

In short, Google Health Connect presents a promising solution for simplifying the management of health and fitness data across various platforms and devices. By fostering interoperability among supported services, it empowers users to take control of their health journey with ease and convenience.