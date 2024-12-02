Latest Tech News How To Tired of inappropriate Instagram Reels? Reset your algorithm with these simple steps

Inappropriate reels on Instagram can sometimes play at the wrong moment, leading to awkward situations. Here's how to prevent this from happening.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 18:12 IST
Instagram now offers you a way to reset your recommendations. (unsplash)

Instagram is a platform where you can enjoy a variety of short-form content (Reels), often informative, useful, and, of course, entertaining. However, at times, based on what someone shares or what you repeatedly watch, your Instagram Reels algorithm might start showing inappropriate NSFW content. This can appear at inconvenient moments, potentially causing embarrassment. If you're tired of such reels cluttering your feed and don't want to manually select the ‘Not Interested' option for each one, Instagram now offers a way to reset your algorithm altogether.

How to Reset Your Instagram Algorithm

Before proceeding, ensure this feature is available on your account, as Instagram is reportedly rolling it out in stages. If you have access, follow these steps

Step 1: Open your profile and tap on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Navigate to Content Preferences under the ‘What You See' tab.

Step 3: Select the Reset Suggested Content option. Instagram will warn you that this action cannot be undone.

Step 4: Resetting means the posts you usually see on your feed will no longer appear. Confirm and complete the reset.

Manual Method to Reset Suggestions

If the Reset Suggested Content option is not available yet, you can manually stop recommendations for specific reels:

Step 1: Tap the three-dot menu on the reel (next to the share button).

Step 2: Select Not Interested.

Step 3: Instagram will ask why you don't want to see the content, offering options such as: Don't suggest posts from a particular user, The post made you uncomfortable and Don't suggest posts with certain words. By selecting the appropriate reason, you can further refine what appears on your feed.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 18:12 IST
