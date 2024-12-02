OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

OnePlus 13R was spotted on Geekbench listing with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, here’s what you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 15:35 IST
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to debut in India in January 2025. While we wait for the official launch date, leaks surrounding the devices showcase massive upgrades. Similar to last year, the high-end OnePlus 13 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, whereas the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be equipped with last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, both chipsets are designed to provide flagship performance.
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch quad-curved LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. However, the OnePlus 13R is expected to get a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. Therefore, the R-series model is slightly smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model. Additionally, in terms of design, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be lighter and less premium similar to the OnePlus 12R.
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
OnePlus 13 is expected to come with an upgraded triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens with a Sony LYT600 sensor and 3x optical zoom. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R camera details are slim, however, it is expected to feature a similar 50MP main camera as the OnePlus 12R and rumours also suggest a downgrade in the ultrawide camera.
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
The OnePlus 13 will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year's 5400mAh battery. For OnePlus 13R, rumours suggest that the smartphone may be equipped with the same 6000mAh battery. Both devices will support 100W fast charging. While the battery sizes are the same, the battery life on both devices may differ.
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
Lastly, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to run on Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.40000, whereas, the OnePlus 13 may cost nearly Rs.70000 since it's the flagship model in the series.
OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
OnePlus 13R launching soon in India, Know about its performance efficiency with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 series is expected to debut in the coming weeks with two models, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. As of now, we are awaiting the China launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 which will be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R in the global market. Therefore, after the China launch, we may get an idea of what the upcoming R-series model will look like. Now, while we wait for the official India launch date of the OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 13R smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing several features and specifications of the smartphone. Know what the smartphone is expected to offer. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

OnePlus 13R Geekbench scores 

According to the 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 13R with model number OnePlus CPH2645 was spotted on the Geekbench listing showcasing the smartphone's performance efficiency. Based on the provided data, it is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a 1+3+4 core configuration. It achieved the peak clock speed of 3.3GHz on the prime core, showcasing a major upgrade from the OnePlus 12R. It also achieved 2238 points in single-core and 6761 points in multi-core testing. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim tipped for global launch- Here's what to expect

The OnePlus 13R was spotted with 12GB RAM and Android 15 version. In comparison to the OnePlus 12R, it was launched with 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. It was also revealed that the smartphone may offer several connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, and dual SIM support. Earlier, the OnePlus 13R was spotted on the FCC listing, revealing that it may be equipped with a 5,860mAh battery that may support 100W fast wired charging. 

Also read: WhatsApp to soon discontinue support for these iPhones models: Check if yours in this list

OnePlus 13R: Specs and features (expected)

The OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.45000, which is slightly higher than the predecessor. The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It may come with a circular camera island that may support a triple camera sensor including a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP sensor. 

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 15:35 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details
