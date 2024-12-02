OnePlus 13R spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Android 15- Check details

OnePlus 13 series is expected to debut in the coming weeks with two models, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. As of now, we are awaiting the China launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 which will be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R in the global market. Therefore, after the China launch, we may get an idea of what the upcoming R-series model will look like. Now, while we wait for the official India launch date of the OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 13R smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench listing, revealing several features and specifications of the smartphone. Know what the smartphone is expected to offer.

OnePlus 13R Geekbench scores

According to the 91Mobiles report, the OnePlus 13R with model number OnePlus CPH2645 was spotted on the Geekbench listing showcasing the smartphone's performance efficiency. Based on the provided data, it is speculated that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with a 1+3+4 core configuration. It achieved the peak clock speed of 3.3GHz on the prime core, showcasing a major upgrade from the OnePlus 12R. It also achieved 2238 points in single-core and 6761 points in multi-core testing.

The OnePlus 13R was spotted with 12GB RAM and Android 15 version. In comparison to the OnePlus 12R, it was launched with 8GB and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB internal storage. It was also revealed that the smartphone may offer several connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, and dual SIM support. Earlier, the OnePlus 13R was spotted on the FCC listing, revealing that it may be equipped with a 5,860mAh battery that may support 100W fast wired charging.

OnePlus 13R: Specs and features (expected)

The OnePlus 13R is expected to be priced around Rs.45000, which is slightly higher than the predecessor. The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch X2 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It may come with a circular camera island that may support a triple camera sensor including a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP sensor.

