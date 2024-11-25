Latest Tech News How To Tired of spam calls and messages? Here's how you can easily block them on Jio forever

Tired of spam calls and messages? Here's how you can easily block them on Jio forever

Tired of constant spam calls and messages? Know how to easily block unwanted communications on your Jio number with a few simple steps using the MyJio app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 25 2024, 14:58 IST
Tired of spam calls and messages
Know how to block spam calls and SMS on Jio with these easy, step-by-step instructions.

Spam calls and SMS are a growing nuisance for many mobile users. These unwanted communications often disrupt our daily routines, making it necessary to find ways to block them effectively. If you're a Jio user, the solution is simple and available at your fingertips. Using the MyJio app, you can block these irritating calls and messages with just a few steps.

To block all unwanted spam calls and SMS, you can activate the Do Not Disturb (DND) service. This service lets you filter out telemarketing calls, but it also affects some legitimate communications like promotional messages. However, you can customise DND settings to selectively block specific categories of spam calls, such as those related to banking, real estate, education, and more, while still receiving essential updates and transactional messages, such as OTPs.

Also read: Government issues urgent warning for Apple users: Critical vulnerabilities found in iPhones, Macs, and Safari

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here's how to activate DND on your Jio number using the MyJio app:

  • Open the MyJio app.
  • Go to the "More" section.
  • Select "Do Not Disturb."
  • Choose your preference: Fully Blocked to stop all spam, or select a custom option like Promotional Communication Blocked to block advertisements only.

Also read: iOS 19 major feature leaked, may bring ChatGPT-like Siri and more advanced features

For the most comprehensive spam blocking, the Fully Blocked option is recommended. This will ensure that most spam calls and messages are stopped, without affecting essential communications.

If you prefer not to use the MyJio app, you can also activate DND through your telecom provider's dedicated app. Here's how to do it on Airtel and Vi:

1. Open your default messaging app.

2. Type FULLY BLOCK in capital letters.

3. Send it to 1909.

Also read: 5 WhatsApp features you must try to enhance chats, video calls, and organization in 2024

This will block all telemarketing spam on your number. If you want to block calls from specific categories, use the following codes:

  • BLOCK 1 for banking/insurance/financial products
  • BLOCK 2 for real estate
  • BLOCK 3 for education
  • BLOCK 4 for health
  • BLOCK 5 for consumer goods/automobiles/entertainment/IT
  • BLOCK 6 for communications/broadcasting
  • BLOCK 7 for tourism and leisure
  • BLOCK 8 for food and beverages

Activating DND on your Jio number helps regain control over your mobile experience, reducing interruptions from unsolicited calls and messages.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 14:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: step-by-step guide play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: don't miss the paradise defender skin android tips and tricks: how to empty trash on android smartphone to make it run stunningly fast this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you run two whatsapp accounts on your android smartphone; here is how how to restore deleted whatsapp photos: 4 tips and tricks garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: from emotes to free diamonds, check the rewards how to view someone’s whatsapp status secretly garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: get amazing rewards and check out the smash top-up event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans disappointed by Rockstar’s latest announcement, hoping for major reveal this thursday
GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

GTA 6 secures ‘Most Wanted Game’ title at Golden Joystick Awards; Rockstar promises exciting updates ahead

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets