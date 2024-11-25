Tired of spam calls and messages? Here's how you can easily block them on Jio forever

Spam calls and SMS are a growing nuisance for many mobile users. These unwanted communications often disrupt our daily routines, making it necessary to find ways to block them effectively. If you're a Jio user, the solution is simple and available at your fingertips. Using the MyJio app, you can block these irritating calls and messages with just a few steps.

To block all unwanted spam calls and SMS, you can activate the Do Not Disturb (DND) service. This service lets you filter out telemarketing calls, but it also affects some legitimate communications like promotional messages. However, you can customise DND settings to selectively block specific categories of spam calls, such as those related to banking, real estate, education, and more, while still receiving essential updates and transactional messages, such as OTPs.

Here's how to activate DND on your Jio number using the MyJio app:

Open the MyJio app.

Go to the "More" section.

Select "Do Not Disturb."

Choose your preference: Fully Blocked to stop all spam, or select a custom option like Promotional Communication Blocked to block advertisements only.

For the most comprehensive spam blocking, the Fully Blocked option is recommended. This will ensure that most spam calls and messages are stopped, without affecting essential communications.

If you prefer not to use the MyJio app, you can also activate DND through your telecom provider's dedicated app. Here's how to do it on Airtel and Vi:

1. Open your default messaging app.

2. Type FULLY BLOCK in capital letters.

3. Send it to 1909.

This will block all telemarketing spam on your number. If you want to block calls from specific categories, use the following codes:

BLOCK 1 for banking/insurance/financial products

BLOCK 2 for real estate

BLOCK 3 for education

BLOCK 4 for health

BLOCK 5 for consumer goods/automobiles/entertainment/IT

BLOCK 6 for communications/broadcasting

BLOCK 7 for tourism and leisure

BLOCK 8 for food and beverages

Activating DND on your Jio number helps regain control over your mobile experience, reducing interruptions from unsolicited calls and messages.