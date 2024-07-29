 Tired of spam emails? Here’s a Gmail trick that Google wants everyone to learn [Watch] | How-to
Check out this new Gmail trick that Google wants its users to know to make their inbox clutter-free from spam and marketing emails.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jul 29 2024
Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.
Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox.
While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices.
With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users.
As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.
Know how you can create a new Gmail filter or folder in simple steps.

Do you want to effectively manage your spam and subscription email to declutter your inbox? Then Google is providing Gmail users with a new trick that can sort spam emails in just a few steps. If you are a Gmail user, you must know how annoying it is to find important emails when you have multiple emails from your marketing, subscribed or simply spam mail. Therefore, to make your inbox clutter-free, Google has been sharing a smart trick to make using Gmail effortless. Know how you can create Gmail filters for your subscribed emails or spam.

How to create a Gmail filter for spam and marketing emails

Recently, the official Gmail account on the X platform reshared a video showcasing a smart trick to make the inbox clutter-free from spam and marketing emails. An X user who goes by the name of InterstingSTEM shared the video with a smart Gmail trick which allowed users to create a new folder for spam emails. Check out the below steps to create a Gmail filter in easy ways.

  1. Open your Gmail account on your laptop or PC.
  2. Now, go to the Gmail search bar and type “Unsubscribe.” This will showcase all the list of emails that the users have subscribed to.
  3. On the top right, click on the filter icon placed alongside the search bar.
  4. Then tap on “Create Filter.”
  5. Now, on the “Apply The Lable” section click on “Choose Lable” and select “New label.”
  6. Simply give the label a name such as “Subscriptions” and tap on the “Create” button.
  7. Now, select the option “ Also apply filter to matching conversations” which will bring all the similar emails to the newly created filter.
  8. Now, just tap on the “Create Filter” button and the new folder will be created.

This process will allow Gmail users to transfer all their spam and marketing emails to the newly created folder. Therefore, users will have more control over their inboxes by separating the spam and important messages into separate folders for easy access.

